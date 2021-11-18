Yanet García pulls her strap and looks on white sheets | Instagram

Wonderful! The beautiful Yanet Garcia He made it clear once again that he knows very well how to keep his followers happy on social networks and this time he did it on white sheets and in a red micro set.

The former member of the Hoy Program, where she acquired the nickname of the Weather Girl, He perched on the white sheets of his bed to give an image difficult to forget his followers because he chose for that occasion a set that can hardly acquire this name.

Yanet García chose a very small two-piece outfit that consists mainly of straps and lace that leave much of her imposing and famous anatomy in view. The actress posed with her back to the camera and the result was more than applauded.

The fitness girl left her pronounced curves in view of her followers and made it clear how abundant her beauty was and that if she wanted to, she could definitely be part of the Miss Bumbum candidates, since she has a championship anatomy.

The beautiful Yanet García pulled her strap to make the photograph even more attractive and chose the color red as the base of her outfit, increasing the attention of her followers to the maximum with just one image.

Yanet García pulls her strap and looks on white sheets. Photo: Instagram.

The background of the photograph in question was more than ideal because the white color allowed what stood out at all times was the figure and outfit of the beautiful former partner of Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo.

The image appears to be part of Garcia’s exclusive content; However, his followers liked it so much that they decided that more people should see its beauty and shared the photo on social networks.

Although the other followers of Yanet Garcia They applaud having more of it on hand, this is a problem for the artist since on several occasions those who pay for her exclusive content complain that other people can access it at no cost.

Despite the criticism, this beautiful woman has continued with this project and conquering more and more followers with this content and the one she shares on her social networks. It is currently rumored that she could already be in a new love relationship, as it is said that this exclusive content page would be the cause of her love break with Lewis Howes.