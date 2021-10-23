Yanet García wears a white bodysuit with flowers A goddess! | Instagram

The beautiful and flirtatious ex weather girl Yanet García once again delighted the gaze of her millions of admirers and this time she did so thanks to a photograph she recently shared on her official Instagram account.

The model Mexicana once again showed off her sculptural silhouette with small garments that leave little to the imagination thanks to the transparencies.

Yanet García does not stop attracting attention within her social networks with flirty garments that are capable of raising the temperature in seconds.

She was born in Monterrey Nuevo León, the state in which she began her career as a television host and achieved a notorious participation as “La chica del clima”.

Years later she was called to host the same section within one of Televisa’s morning programs, since then her destiny led her to become one of the most popular figures on television, a fame that also catapulted her into social networks.

This is how to this day, he is one of the celebrities pampered within virtual communities thanks to the flirtatious photographs he shares, since in them he unashamedly shows the stylized figure he obtained thanks to his discipline and hours of dedication in the gym .

And it is that to be true there is no better way to show off your sculptural silhouette than with small garments that leave very little to the imagination thanks to the transparencies.

Proof of this is one of his most recent publications within the famous Instagram social network, where he posed with his back to the camera with a tiny white outfit with some details of pink flowers, with which he raised sighs of at least less 180 thousand followers who rated the image with a “like”.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCÍA.

As expected, the shower of flirtatious compliments was immediate and managed to generate nearly 3,000 messages of admiration.

On the other hand, the actress and television host, Yanet García announced that she will be the model that will appear on the first cover of the Mexican edition of an adult magazine.

Through a publication on her Instagram account, the actress was happy to achieve this achievement in one of the most internationally known adult magazines.

In her message, she was quick to point out that she struggled to achieve her dreams despite the fact that many “people did not believe in her.”