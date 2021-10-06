Yanet García wears her best outfits only for her OnlyFans | Instagram

The influencer Mexican Yanet García recently made a publication on her networks which left her millions of admirers more than heated and surprised, as her figure was exposed to nothing with tremendous video.

Once again, the ex weather girl It is a trend of all the news portals of the entertainment world and this time it is thanks to a publication on his official Instagram account that showed his great figure, which dazzled his followers.

It should be noted that a couple of years ago she stopped being “the weather girl”, and the 30-year-old girl born in the city of Monterrey has dedicated herself through her social networks to providing health advice and workout routines to her more than 14 million fans.

It is there where he shares some training videos as well as promotes various food products for body care.

As we mentioned before, Yanet García, on her official Instagram account, a few hours ago a video of her wearing various sets of l3nc3ria that undoubtedly perfectly highlighted her spectacular silhouette.

This video belongs to a new production made by the Mexican influencer for a renowned lingerie brand.

The publication has gathered almost 200 thousand likes and thousands of comments from both fans and friends who overflowed to let him know how good he looked.

On the other hand, in addition to participating as a presenter on the small screen, the beautiful Mexican was part of two films for international cinema.

The first was in 2017, where he had a minor role in the American feature film called “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.”

It belongs to the science fiction genre. Later and after two years came his first leading role in the Spanish production called “Bellezonismo”.

The truth is that the popularity that Yanet García has in her official accounts is extremely surprising, since every time she makes a publication, her fans react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

It is worth mentioning that Yanet García is currently one of the most popular fitness models on social networks thanks to her constant publications where she can be seen collaborating for various projects.