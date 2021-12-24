Yanet García with a black and white photo advances a Christmas gift

The coquette ex weather girl Yanet García once again delighted her millions of admirers and fans in the networks with a photograph where she boasted of her enormous later charms.

Yanet García, known as “the weather girl”, turned on the networks by sharing with her millions of followers a photograph on the famous Instagram social network wearing a flirty outfit.

In days past the presenter Mexican, Yanet García, surprised her Instagram followers with a very festive outfit for this holiday season.

And it is that through a couple of videos, the so-called “weather girl” showed off her stylized figure and great beauty using a flirtatious Santa Claus dress, ready to celebrate Christmas.

However, yesterday he changed the theme a bit and surprised everyone with a black and white photograph, revealing his enormous later charms, managing to raise the temperature to the highest level on the part of his followers.

As expected, the reactions of his thousands of followers did not wait, since it is a fact that Yanet García raised the temperature of the festivities.

As you may remember, less than a year ago, Yanet García began making exclusive content for the famous OnlyFans platform.

After the success she has obtained, the presenter and influencer has put all her efforts into promoting her account and adding followers.

This is how the former Televisa presenter opened her exclusive content account and, since then, she has shared with her followers not only her most flirtatious outfits, but also her demanding training routines, which has allowed her to continue adding followers.

However, it is not always necessary to have a subscription to be able to see its more attractive side.

And it is that Yanet García usually takes advantage of his large audience on Instagram to show a little of what can be found in his OnlyFans profile.

Despite the criticisms and conflicting opinions regarding the influencer’s content, the Mexican actress is also happy to be able to share it with her fans, who celebrate her achievements and publications with her.

As we mentioned before, the host decided to open her own page on the platform and boy, has she done well, since she has uploaded just over 280 photos and videos at a cost of $ 20 per month.