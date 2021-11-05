Yanet García with a set of flowers delights the gaze of fans | Instagram

The coquette ex weather girl Yanet García once again managed to raise the temperature of part of his millions of admirers on social networks where he shared the fruits of his arduous exercise routines and his good diet.

The former host of the famous Hoy program took advantage of her official Instagram account to invite her followers to join her OnlyFans account, where it seems she will upload special content.

There is no doubt that Yanet García is one of the most attractive Mexican models, influencers and presenters in the entire country and it is for that reason that she took advantage of her spectacular figure to open her OnlyFans and earn a little more money.

On this occasion, the also actress He took the opportunity to promote his profile on and invite his followers to subscribe.

Through his official Instagram account, Yanet shared a video that, beyond stealing the looks of his admirers, had the mission of promoting another of his social networks, his OnlyFans, platform, where people share content with little clothes and the Followers pay to view such photos or videos.

In the video, the influencer is seen in what appears to be a room in bedding with a lot of transparency and a flower design in the front.

In the recording, García moves quite flirtatiously on an armchair, revealing some of her physical charms.

It should be noted that the publication was only shared with the description of “OnlyFans” and a little fire, however, in a matter of a few hours it already had more than 170 thousand reproductions, which made it clear that people are extremely interested in the content that they can see on their other platform.

Among the comments that can be seen in the publication are some where they recognize that it is the best video that he has uploaded to his official Instagram account, while others recognize that it is beautiful.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH YANET GARCÍA’S VIDEO.

However, it should be mentioned that not all the comments are positive, since a few users made it clear that they were not going to go to OnlyFans to pay for a subscription when they upload the same content on Instagram.

That is to say, that in the social network of the camera they can have access to said material for free and others confirmed that the content in the other social network was bad, so they would not pay.