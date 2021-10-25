Yanet García with a sweatshirt covers few parts of her figure | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García once again managed to captivate his millions of fans and this was thanks to a video shared on his official Instagram account with which he invited his fans to join his OnlyFans account.

The model He has shown himself with very little clothes for his admirers, something that to be true is not at all strange that he does.

For the millionth time, Yanet García has left her admirers on various social networks breathless, delighting them with some images where she defies more than she can because she is very lightly dressed showing off her curves to the fullest.

The beautiful 30-year-old model has boasted on her Instagram account with a video not suitable for the heart, as she can be seen very flirtatious from a cabin covering herself from the cold with a sweatshirt only to turn and cause a stir with her pink bedding set.

This is how the fitness girl She has decided to share some of the exclusive content from her OnlyFans page, where she herself has announced that this is where she will share all of her content for her older audience.

As we mentioned before, the Monterrey woman can be seen next to a window while having a hot drink and wearing a light and tiny lace that has caused the reactions of her more than 14.2 million followers on the famous Instagram social network.

It should be noted that since her arrival on the famous social network, the Mexican has managed to catapult herself to success due to her flirty images and her strenuous workouts that result in having one of the most envied bodies in the world.

On the other hand, a couple of years ago she stopped being “the weather girl”, and the 30-year-old girl born in the city of Monterrey has dedicated herself through her social networks to providing health advice and exercise routines to his more than 14 million followers.

It is there where he shares training videos as well as promotes various food products for body care.

In addition to participating as a presenter on the small screen, the beautiful Mexican was part of two films for international cinema.

The first was in 2017, where he had a minor role in the American feature film called “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.”

It belongs to the science fiction genre and later and after two years its first leading role in the Spanish production called “Bellezonismo” arrived.