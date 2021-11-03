Yanet García with only a few threads covers part of her charms | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García once again managed to captivate his millions of admirers with a simple photograph that was shared on his OnlyFans account, which also, thanks to one of his followers, became known on Instagram.

The model e influencer Mexican over the years has managed to captivate with her imposing and curvy dream figure.

Yanet García does not stop stealing the hearts of her millions of admirers on social networks with each flirty photograph she shares where she is always shown showing off her charms.

Several weeks ago the model better known as “The Weather Girl” has delighted with a photograph where she is presumed wearing a flirtatious outfit for all her fans on her account. OnlyFans.

However, on an Instagram account, one of his fans managed to capture and share it so that those who cannot pay a subscription can also delight.

On this occasion, he has shown himself with his back to the full-body camera, wearing a delicate set of threads in light color, which has managed to turn on his account, since he looks spectacular showing all his attributes.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCÍA.

It should be noted that almost every day the Mexican woman shares her days with her followers, either while her arduous training routines where she is shown in small outfits that enhance her figure or during her flirty photo sessions all over the world to delight inside. from his Only Fans page or for a men’s magazine.

On the other hand, apart from being very famous on social networks, Yanet García is a certified health coach, and that is why she recently took advantage of her Instagram account to promote that facet.

This is how he appears in a video in which he appears doing various exercise routines for buttocks, legs and arms.

All this while she was wearing her large collection of leggings, with animal print, tie dye and colored prints.

As you may recall, the beautiful former weather girl celebrated Halloween very much in her style, showing off her statuesque figure in flirty outfits, such as a tigress print jumpsuit and a Little Red Riding Hood costume in which she stood out in black lace.

Yanet also shared a video of the photoshoots for her OnlyFans account, modeling a pink outfit; on that exclusive content site she already has more than 266,000 subscribers.