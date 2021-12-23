12/23/2021 at 16:05 CET

Espanyol’s Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera He made his debut on October 23 and, a month later, has confirmed many of the expectations that the Blue and White fans and the coaching staff had about the footballer, who landed this summer at the Catalan club.

The 23-year-old player arrived at the RCDE Stadium on loan from Manchester City, without a purchase option. His incorporation, the last of the period of signings in a periquita key, was a reason for illusion: he had experience in LaLiga after two seasons at Granada (2019-20 and 2020-21) and his quality was beyond doubt.

Anyway, Yangel Herrera he stepped on Barcelona with a small fracture in his right tibia that already forced him to miss the America’s Cup. His debut was long overdue and he did not dress short with the Espanyol shirt until October 23: he played 23 minutes against Elche (2-2).

Since then, the Venezuelan midfielder has not left the starting eleven in LaLiga. Yangel Herrera was a substitute against Athletic and Getafe and later he has started against Granada, Barcelona, ​​Real Sociedad, Rayo Vallecano, Levante and Celta de Vigo. In total, he has already accumulated 566 minutes with the elastic parakeet.

In his first statements as a blue and white, the player defined himself as “a fighter.” The midfielder wanted to bring great joy to his new hobby and was convinced that the project was solid. Time, despite the bittersweet taste of the last defeat against Celta (3-1), has proved him right.

His progression is clear and his importance for coach Vicente Moreno, too. Yangel he is happy about his growth. “I’m in the process of reaching my best level. I appreciate the confidence of the coaches and teammates,” he said after making his debut as a scorer against Real Sociedad (1-0) in November.

Yangel Herrera It is a different profile from the rest of the Espanyol media. The international vinotinto brings together arrival, recovery and criteria in the exit of the ball.

Anyway, in the last day of LaLiga against Celta, he played 58 minutes, the lowest number in all the games he has played as a starter.

His injury is over and the confidence of the coaching staff in the quality of the midfielder seems obvious, who has highlighted his evolution after the injury. Espanyol’s next rival is Valencia, on December 31, a team that the player has measured five times with a balance of two wins, two losses and a draw.