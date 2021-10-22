. A young man holding a smartphone casts a shadow as he walks past an ad for the social media company TikTok on September 21, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

Yanira Berrios, a 44-year-old woman of Salvadoran origin, has become a star on the social network for videos, music and dance, TikTok, after performing a particular choreography in the main square of San Salvador , record a video of just eight seconds, and post it on your personal account. That alone was enough for the woman to go viral on social networks, leave anonymity and jump to fame. You can watch the video here or later in this post.

But, how was the “Yanira Challenge” born and what does it consist of? Here we explain it to you:

According to information from the middle, Oriente Noticias, the woman, identified by her personal TikTok profile as Yanira Berríos, is a native of Salvador, and used to work on the streets of San Salvador, selling water and sweets in the central square. in order to pay for his expenses, and those of his family.

Play

VIDEO OF YANIRA BERRIOS THAT GOES VIRAL AND HAPPENS ONLY IN OUR MIND2021-09-02T03: 09: 49Z

One day, in the middle of a day of ‘rest’, Yanira decided to record her cell phone and do a fun dance to the rhythm of the song ‘Bebo vodka’ by the Old World group, of Russian origin, without even imagining that this would take her to the top.

The video already has almost 50 million views on TikTok, almost four million likes, hundreds of comments and has been shared 178 thousand times. Also, thanks to the numeral, #YaniraChallenge ”, Internet users began to comment on what they had seen, until the woman and her dance became a trend, managing to add three million views in her original video.

“In my youth I used to dance like this. I saw the music, the sound that was fast and that suited me well with the steps that I did, and I published it, ”said the woman in statements quoted by Oriente Noticias.

The woman became so recognized that her TikTok account immediately reached the figure of 1 million followers and more than 10 million positive reactions.

Play

yanira berrios with the tutorial of her bailesitoyanira berrio with the tutorial of el bailesito2021-09-08T01: 49: 36Z

“My first videos seemed crazy dancing by myself. I never thought I would get more. Then in the other account I was missing a little to a million, “said the woman, according to Metro.

Some users imitated his dance

After this jump to stardom, many people, users of the TikTok application, have replicated the woman’s choreography, and those who live a little closer to El Salvador, have taken the opportunity to take pictures and videos with the woman, when they manage to meet her in the central square of San Salvador.

@javierbestia Dance better a robot I visit my little store ## yaniraberrio371 ## yaniraberrios7 ## yanirachallenge ## seintento ## mamalucha ♬ original sound – javierbestia

Thus, through the label or numeral, users have shared their own versions of the choreography, making the woman go viral, turning her into a tiktoker, an Internet sensation.

@polloymarty SO WE HAVE FUN WORKING AND DECORATING! ## trending ## yaniraberrios7 @ yaniraberrios371 ## polloymarty ## elpollo ## pollosytortugas @galvz_william @ jonathanx6 @walterponce_ ## yanirachallenge ♬ original sound – we_are_the_infinity

On the other hand, thanks to its great popularity, Yanira Berrios herself has affirmed that she created other social networks, so that they can communicate, interested in working with her.

In statements quoted by InfoBae, he said that “I didn’t really expect it. I thought that all my life I was going to stay selling. It’s nice, I like it because there are many people who recognize you, hug you … It’s really nice. But, on the fly, if there are many people who take advantage because I do not know about this matter. For me this is new ”.

Finally, according to the same medium, the woman assured that thanks to her great recognition, she decided to dedicate herself 100% to social networks and content creation, leaving her life as a food vendor behind, after 17 years of working on the streets. in his native country.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin reacted on the terrible accident of the death of Halyna Hutchins