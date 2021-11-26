11/26/2021 at 21:47 CET

.

The Spanish team started the qualifying phase for the 2023 World Cup with a comfortable victory against Macedonia (65-94), in which the performance of the debutant stood out Yankuba Sima, who scored 17 points and grabbed four rebounds.

North Macedonia, which reached this qualifying round after overcoming the qualifying round with two victories in four games, one against Switzerland and the other against Slovakia, could not beat Spain, which He played a very solvent game to win a match that he dominated from the beginning.Sergio Scariolo was entrusted in the first minutes of nerves to the veteran of Quino Colom, who is performing at a good level at AEK Athens, to guide the national team in this first ‘window’ and the point guard responded by pulling ex officio on a court in which the three debutants had minutes, Dani Pérez, Yankuba Sima and Jaime Pradilla.

Sima, the most outstanding

Of the three, the most successful was Sima, who when he rested had already scored nine points and captured a rebound, three less than Dani Díez and Fran Guerra, which in the first two quarters were the defensive bulwark of the national team.

After the break, Spain definitively put the victory on track betting on the outside game And so Xabier López-Arostegui and Darío Brizuela were connecting triples, who encouraged the box to twenty-three points of difference in the third quarter.

With that advantage, the last ten minutes were pure process. Spain continued with the accelerator on without encountering much opposition in the Macedonian defense, which was not at the level of success of Teodor Simic, who registered eighteen points in attack.