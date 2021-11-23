Acclaimed singer-songwriter YEИDRY and Colombian reggaeton ambassador J Balvin unveil their new single “Instinto” via Virgin Music US Latin / Sony Music US Latin / RCA Records. The song was produced by Lexus & Keityn (Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, J Balvin), who splendidly fused YEIDRY’s heavenly voice with J Balvin’s incomparable gift to create global hits. “Instinto” marks the Dominican-Italian singer’s reggaeton debut, affirming her undeniable talent for breaking down language and musical genre barriers, and doing so on her own terms.

“A man and a woman yearn for lustful love outside of their respective worldly relationships. They follow their instincts because they are attracted to each other both emotionally and physically… But in the end, they don’t act on their feelings and they resist, ”explains YEИDRY about the song’s meaning.

The impressive video was directed by famed director José Emilio Sagaró (Karol G, Anuel, Romeo Santos) and filmed in New York City. Through Sagaró’s artistic eye, we see the story of two people with a strong attraction to each other who work together on a mission while fighting their own feelings of lust. See how the story of “Instinct” unfolds here.

In September, YEИDRY made their debut at one of America’s biggest festivals, Austin City Limits, and last month they performed alongside some of their biggest inspirations, R&B icon Mary J. Blige and the incredible Jazmine Sullivan, at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem, NY. Tomorrow night, YEИDRY will perform at the renowned Corona Capital Festival in Mexico on the BOSQUE stage at 6:20 PM. He will also participate in the Isle of Light festival in the Dominican Republic next March with C. Tangana, Tokischa, Cimafunk and many more. Stay tuned for more music and important news from YEИDRY coming soon!

“Global Reggaeton Ambassador” and five-time Latin GRAMMY winner J Balvin is one of the Top 10 best streaming artists worldwide on Spotify. Billboard calls him “the most important act Latin music has seen in many years” and Pitchfork as “the face of modern reggaeton.” His latest album, ‘JOSE’ includes singles that are dominating all the charts, «Qué Más Porque?» with María Becerra, «Que Locura» and «In Da Getto» with Skrillex. “In Da Getto” recently reached the top of the charts, officially earning J Balvin his 30th No. 1 on Latin Airplay and establishing it as the biggest hit in Latin music of the last decade.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWdiJ5z_tkI