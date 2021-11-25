Kanye West: it is God’s will to be with Kim Kardashian | AP

Something that has surprised fans of the rapper Kanye west and also followers of Kim Kardashian, is the fact that he states that they should stay together for the God’s will, this despite the fact that she is now dating someone else.

For a couple of months, the news was shared that the famous couple had separated and at the beginning of the year their divorce was made public, although they tried to hide their situation, Internet users quickly realized that something was happening.

For 6 years Kim Kardashian and Kanye West They were married, they had four children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West, they seemed one of the perfect couples in the show business, however since the rapper interpreter of “Praise Good” was launched as a candidate for the presidency some things have changed .

Today the businesswoman, socialite and model is in a new love relationship with the actor and comedian Pete Davidson, who is 13 years younger than her, something that not many have been surprised because he is not the first couple with a difference. of so marked age.

Despite the fact that his courtship has already been made public, the famous rapper and businessman refuses to separate from the one he still considers his wife, assuring that it is God’s will that both continue together, because he wants them to continue together and overcome all the adversities that have passed as a marriage.

He himself has spoken about the mistakes he has made in his marriage, curiously he is sure that they will soon be fixed and he will return with Kim Kardashian to be together as a family.

Something that is striking is that he had not projected on the situation of his marriage if not until recently, when rumors began that Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sister was already dating someone else.

Separation of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Although they appeared to be a perfect family, as in any home there will always be problems, however in the case of both celebrities, being public figures, any problem, no matter how simple, becomes bigger.

Since he began his campaign for the presidency, Kanye West made some statements about him and his wife that caused controversy, such as the fact that when Kim Kardashian found out that she was pregnant, she thought about not having her eldest daughter.

This undoubtedly bothered the businesswoman too much and came out to deny what her husband said at that time in order to have more votes, surely from that moment their relationship began to deteriorate even more, since apparently they already had problems before.