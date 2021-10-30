10/30/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

FC Barcelona lived a placid ‘hangover’ after sealing in a big way the first place in Group 3 of the Main Round of the Champions League, beating Viten (5-1), Levante (2-0) and Zalgiris (1-7).

Jesús Velasco’s team will thus avoid the winners of the other groups with ‘big’ teams on November 3 in the draw for an Elite Round with four groups and with the Final Four prize only for the first of each.

The greatest emotion was experienced in Group 4 in which Kazakh Kairat, Barça’s ‘executioner’ in three Finals to Four, needed victory against Italian Pesaro so as not to be eliminated. And the team led by former Blaugrana Kaká won 2-3 with a goal from Diego Favero (ex-Palma) in the 35th minute to finish in first place.

The Italians finished fourth and are out of an Elite Round In which the surprising Czech Plzen or the dangerous Russian Tyumen could fall into the Barça group, a team from which the Brazilian Ferrao arrived at the Barça team in 2014.

Despite his problems in his debut against ACCS (4-3), champion Sporting also beat Atyrau (1-8) and Dobovec (1-6). The Blaugranas will not be measured in the Elite Round, where the possible rivals of this group would be the Slovenians and an ACCS that Jesús Velasco led last season with Carlos Ortiz and that in principle will keep the Portuguese star Ricardinho (he has not played this Round Principal).

AFC Kairat had to suffer until the end

The first of the Group is Benfica after beating Belgian Halle-Gooik (2-1), Russian Yekaterinburg (1-5) and Slovak Lucenek (1-10). Those of the Urals will be one of the rivals to avoid from the draw and the Belgians could also face the Catalans.

And in the other groups only the first one passed: the Hungarian Haladas, the Ukrainian Uragan, the Dutch Hobocubo and the Croatian Olmissum.

Córdoba, new leader

Barça has seen this Saturday how an excellent Córdoba World Heritage Site snatched the provisional leadership in the league thanks to his clear victory last night by 5-1 against Industrias Santa Coloma that had just lost the Catalan derby with a ‘double’ from Caio and goals from Pablo del Moral, Jesulito and Ricardo. The Andalusians add nine points and +7 in the general goal difference by +5 of a Barça team that also has three victories and one defeat.

Córdoba Heritage has started the league launched

Josan González’s team could lose that leadership status today, as this fourth day concludes this Sunday with the great futsal classic, an ElPozo Murcia-Movistar Inter (12.00 hours) between the two great absent from the current Champions League. The Madrilenians add nine points and would be first if they win; Murcians have five.