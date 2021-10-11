Univision Find out the steps to follow to vote for Yelus Ballestas in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Yelus Ballestas is one of the ten candidates of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 who are in danger of elimination after not convincing the judges in the first challenge that consisted in presenting a segment of the breaking news about a hurricane or fire in the state of Florida.

During the gala this Sunday, October 10, the judges surprised the ten candidates by announcing that they are all in danger of being eliminated from the competition.

The participant of Venezuelan origin must obtain the majority of votes from viewers in order to continue to the next phase of the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Members of the jury such as Daniella Álvarez applauded Ballestas’ performance during the weekly challenge.

“I thought the way you improvised was very cool. You had the information clear, despite everything that happened to you on the sides; but I lacked emotion, “said Álvarez when evaluating the report of the Venezuelan participant.

How to vote for Yelus Ballestas in Nuestra Belleza Latina?

If you want to vote online for Yelus Ballestas, follow these steps: Enter the official website of Nuestra Belleza Latina, select your photo in the voting area, press “VOTE NOW!” and voila… Your vote will be cast in favor of the participant.

In case you want to vote by phone for Crossbows, this is what you should do: Call toll free at 1-866-976-2506 and you will be casting a vote in favor of the participant in danger of elimination.

It is important to mention that voting closes in 24 hours, so you must run to vote for Yelus Crossbows so you can continue in the important competition of Univision.

Rules for voting in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021:

Voting counts, as long as you are calling from a phone number with an area code within the 50 states of the country. As for online voting, anyone can cast a vote within the 50 states of the country. Residents of the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico can only cast their votes through the official Univision website. Although it is true that voting closes within 24 hours from the end of the transmission of each Nuestra Belleza Latina gala, the name of the saved candidate will be revealed during the transmission next Sunday. You can only vote ten times online or over a phone line. The audience can vote ten times for the same candidate who wants to save or can sandwiches between the two participants in danger of elimination. The audience can vote by phone for free, although airtime or roaming charges may apply. Contact your local provider to find out if extra fees may apply for calling Nuestra Belleza Latina toll-free lines. While it is true that online voting is free through the Nuestra Belleza Latina website, users may receive additional rates on their monthly mobile phone plan for using the data plan. Although the Nuestra Belleza Latina telephone voting system is designed to receive calls in mass candidates, it may occasionally fail due to the number of calls. The production of the reality show is not responsible for errors caused during the voting.