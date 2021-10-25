Univisión Yelus Ballestas spoke like this after being eliminated in NBL

The Nuestra Belleza Latina gala on Sunday was full of much emotion, and in a decision that has been criticized on social networks, the judges decided to save Raishmar Carrillo and send the Venezuelan Yelus Ballestas home.

And although the decision to eliminate her from the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina caused the dancer a lot of sadness, in the end she left the show with words of gratitude and loving phrases for her companions.

After learning of the judges’ decision, Yelus was interviewed on the back stage of the Univisión reality show, and there she said everything she felt after spending several weeks on NBL.

“I take that learning, wonderful things, learn how to work as a team to have a wonderful show,” said the Venezuelan, who in passing referred to the fact that she should stop being so strict with herself, as the judges warned. “I learned that it is normal for me to be wrong … meet so many wonderful people, meet so many wonderful women and everything.”

Yelus, who a few days ago had a problem with Génesis, after having made fun of her thick voice and called her “Géneso”, said that both she and the other Dominican reality show have a special place in her life.

“The two women who make me laugh the most are Génesis and Clauvid. I’m going to miss them very much, ”said the former contestant, while taking the opportunity to send a message to all the remaining participants in the competition.

“I tell all of them to stay strong, that they are wonderful women with spectacular stories, that they achieve everything they want and thank you for everything. Thank you for being so nice to me, ”said the former NBL participant, while she issued a warning to all of them. “Learn the choreographies well, because I’m going to be watching them, and I’m going to be making comments on their Instagrams”.

The public reacted to Yelus’ statements, and although they praised her words, many agreed that she should not be eliminated.

“WHAT UNFAIR AND SHE WAS THE BEST”, “I do not agree with this tie”, “she has more talent than the other contestant” and “the other should have come out”, were the messages of some fans hurt by the decision of the judges.