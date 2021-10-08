Univision Yelus Ballestas is one of the participants of NBL 2021.

Yelus Ballestas is one of the ten participants of Our Latin Beauty 2021.

During her talent test for the new season of NBL, the Venezuelan presented a fun radio segment where she shared very valuable advice to deal with mothers-in-law.

In her minute-long artistic presentation, Ballestas was accompanied by La Bronca, one of the most successful female broadcasters on Univision’s radio programming.

Play

Yelus Ballestas gives you three tips to deal with your mother-in-law accompanied by La Bronca on NBL The Venezuelan chatted with the announcer about mothers-in-law in the ‘Sin Pelos en la Lengua’ section of the Free-Guey Show. The judges made several recommendations to Yelus Ballestas to catch up with La Bronca on his radio show. # NBL2021 #NuestraBellezaLatina SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/ Visit the official site: Nuestrobellezalatina.com Follow us: FB:… 2021-10-04T13: 05: 16Z

At the time of being evaluated by the judges, personalities such as Daniella Álvarez and Adal Ramones advised the participant that she must match the personality with whom she is sharing a television or radio segment.

The Nuestra Belleza judges reaffirmed to Yelus Ballestas that it is important that she excel in every artistic project she faces, regardless of whether she is a beginner in the entertainment industry.

Who is Yelus Ballestas?

Yelus Ballestas, a 34-year-old Venezuelan, is a dancer and businesswoman by profession. Currently, the participant is residing in the city of Miami in Florida.

At her initial NBL audition, Ballestas wowed the judges with a sultry dance performance set to the theme song “Fever” by remembered American singer Peggy Lee.

She is the creator of her own dance movement

Yelus Ballestas is the creator of the “PERREO”, her own dance movement that focuses on sensual choreographies that are intended to make women feel safer when dancing urban music by great exponents such as Daddy Yankee, J Quiles and Tego Calderón.

Currently, Ballestas teaches dance classes at a prestigious academy in the city of Miami.

Has a clothing line

Yelus Ballestas is founder of “BOOTYPOP”, a line of sportswear for women who want to look sensual and daring when training or dancing.

“BOOTYPOP” also offers swimsuits in a variety of colors and designs for clients of all body types.

Has participated in bodybuilding competitions

Along with his great passion for dance, Yelus Ballestas has an affinity for physical training and has participated in important bodybuilding competitions.

According to a recent post on her Instagram profile, Ballestas managed to rise as one of the finalists in a bodybuilding competition in South Florida.

He paid a surprising tribute to Selena Quintanilla

Like a true singing professional, Yelus Ballestas surprised all the fans of the unforgettable singer Selena Quintanilla by recreating one of her iconic performances to the rhythm of the musical theme “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom”.

In the minute-long video, Ballestas appears in a tight-fitting suit while perfectly recreating Selena’s dance steps.

She is happily married

Yelus Ballestas is one of the participants of Nuestra Belleza Latina who is happily married today.

In June, Ballestas dedicated a tender message on Instagram to her husband for his birthday celebration: “Happy 40th birthday to my handsome husband … For more birthdays with me, full of joy and good health.”

She is a prominent influencer on TikTok

Ballestas has an amazing community of more than 50 thousand followers on the TikTok platform.

Through her profile, the NBL participant often shares dance choreographies to inspire all women who, like her, feel a great affinity for dance therapy.