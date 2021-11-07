11/07/2021 at 18:34 CET

.

The Villarreal footballers Yermi Pine tree He could not finish this Sunday’s game against Getafe due to physical discomfort.

At first the problem seemed not to be serious, however, Pino’s withdrawal has already been made official for this Monday’s call in Las Rozas, who will leave Luis Enrique’s list to face the qualifying matches for the World Cup against Greece and Sweden with 24 footballers.

Danjuma, also injured in the match against the Madrid team, started, but had to be substituted in the 12th minute after suffering “a contusion in the quadriceps tendon of his left knee.” Being a knee problem, the club has already carried out an MRI scan, after which, according to Villarreal reports, it is noted that “no structural damage is seen & rdquor ;. In this way, being a strong blow, it is pending evolution and will also travel with its selection.

In the case of Yeremy Pine tree, which replaced Danjuma and did not go out after the break, the player dragged some discomfort “in the right psoas that has bothered him today during the game and has had to be replaced for it!”.

The Castellón club reported the situation to the Spanish Football Federation. Although initially the player was also going to attend the concentration to be assessed by the medical services of the national team, finally Pino should not attend.