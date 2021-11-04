“They are looking for a 7-year-old boy. His name is Yéremi. He has disappeared while playing in a lot in Vecindario (Gran Canaria). If you have seen something, or see the child, please go to the Civil Guard.” The alert went off immediately. It was March 10, 2007.“Carries blue glasses with yellow temples, a brown T-shirt with orange letters that says ‘Skhuaran’, beige pants and white and gold Nike sneakers. It has a characteristic sign, a pinkish birthmark above the chest. Please. Help”.

That day marked a before and after. It froze the Canarian heart, paralyzed the homes of all Spain. They had kidnapped a child in broad daylight, a few meters from your house, while playing with his cousins. Fourteen years later the question is the same: Where is?

Closed in 2017, the investigation takes a new course with the reopening of the case. |

“Children, eat!”

The clock strikes almost two in the afternoon. The adults are already in the room. The children play in the street. Like every Saturday, Yéremi’s family, Yeri -as they call it at home- gather at the table. From the window they see the lot where the kids are. They play with a cardboard box. It’s from a television bought days before. The little ones had taken him out on the field. “Tell them to come up, the table is set,” is heard from the living room. Herminia, the grandmother, called them through the window: “Children, let’s eat!” All but Yéremi climbed. When his cousins ​​came through the door, they leaned into the lot to urge him. It was seen and not seen. Fleeting. The little one was gone.

“Don’t look for him, Yeri has been taken away”

Works, wells, parks, lots, greenhouses. They looked inside and outside the house. “Keep calm.” It did not last long. Yéremi was “a shy and scary child, he would not go with anyone,” his aunt Mili told the media – days later. They combed, searched and tracked everything that came his way. “Don’t look for him anymore, they’ve taken Yeri”said his grandfather. Two minutes later he was walking towards the Civil Guard barracks: “my grandson has been kidnapped.”

About 400 people formed the first operation. It started immediately. It was searched by land, air and sea. The first posters were printed that flooded the neighborhood, Vecindario, and the municipality Santa Lucia de Tirajana. For years – they still remain – they were in buses, trucks, homes and businesses. Yéremi became a symbol. The neighborhood boy shocked everyone.

Yéremi’s family has been demanding justice for 14 years. |

“Dying in a fridge”

The operation had no limits. Volunteers, Emergency Services, Civil Protection, the Civil Guard, and the Army. A hundred soldiers from the Canary 50 Infantry Regiment joined the search seven days after the disappearance. They combed inch by inch.

For the first month and a half the child’s house remained open. Relatives and neighbors slept – what they could – in the garage, on armchairs, on mattresses on the floor. The first posters, in black and white, had the family number printed on them. Thousands of calls came in. Two people answered the phone. They contacted from the island, from the peninsula and from abroad: Mexico, Chile, Arizona, London … many showed pain, support, others just evil: “the child is dying in a refrigerator, run.” For those eight cruel words they wanted to charge 50 euros to Yéremi’s family.

195 pedophiles investigated

Under the constant alert of the disturbing disappearance – at that time called high risk – they were drawn various hypotheses, multiple lines. Neither was accurate.

Someone from the close environment

Yéremi’s shy nature ruled out that she had voluntarily left with someone unknown. Only five days had passed when the Government delegate in the Canary Islands – at that time José Segura – showed that the first investigations pointed to “immediate family environments, friends, neighbors and school.” We have “the hope of rationality” in finding the child. He assured that “controls were activated in ports and airports and the child has not left the island.”

“I have the child. For 6,000 euros, I release it “

On March 19, nine days after the disappearance, a neighbor of Agüimes was detained by the Civil Guard. He had asked the family for 6,000 euros in exchange for Yéremi’s release. After investigating him, he was accused of an alleged crime of extortion, but they ruled out that it was related to the disappearance. I wanted money.

Pedophile in the area: attempted kidnapping of a girl

Having ruled out the family and the immediate environment, one of the main lines that was drawn was that the child had been kidnapped by a pedophile. That same summer, in August, a man tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in the same area where Yéremi disappeared. He entered prison, but his connection to the boy’s disappearance could not be proven.

The ‘Karate Case’: Fernando T. Baena

Fernando Torres Baena, a karate teacher, starred in the largest case of pedophilia in Spain in 2010. He had taught Yéremi in the months prior to her disappearance. He was sentenced to 302 years in prison as the author of 35 crimes of sexual abuse and another 13 crimes of corruption of minors. He was thoroughly searched, but no evidence was found in his home that related him to the disappearance of Yéremi Vargas.

In 2012, the Civil Guard came to investigate up to 195 people accused of pedophilia and 15 prisoners with a similar background.

Scottish pedophiles

The Civil Guard announced in 2013 that it was investigating three Scottish pedophiles, two of them already in jail in their country, in case they had any connection to the case. The three suspects were in Gran Canaria on the date the boy disappeared. The researchers traveled to Scotland. Nor was a relationship found.

Bones in the place where it disappeared

In 2015, the former Minister of the Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz, confirmed the discovery of skeletal remains (including a skull) in Gran Canaria. The news shocked Yéremi’s family. The investigation eventually determined that they belonged to an older woman.

Ithaisa – Yéremi’s mother – is, together with a new witness, the first to testify after the reopening of the trial. | .

The lonely Ojeda, ‘El Rubio’

Antonio Ojeda, alias ‘el Rubio’, the main suspect, was always in the focus of researchers. Although during the first years it went unnoticed even by the family. He lived a few meters from the place where the boy disappeared. Lonely, a fan of the bar, nearby sources point out that he used to watch the neighborhood children playing in the lot. To Yéremi and many other boys from the town.

In 2016, the suspicion became firm. While he was serving a sentence in Algeciras prison (Cádiz) for sexually abusing another child, several inmates told the Civil Guard and the judge that Ojeda had confessed to them what, supposedly, he had done with Yéremi Vargas. According to the version of the inmates, the Rubio did not skimp on details. He confessed that “the boy turned blue.” Today it is public that Yéremi was cyanotic, a condition that caused her skin to acquire that hue in severe stress situations, not before. “No one outside the family could meet him, much less Antonio Ojeda,” his relatives always denounced.

The boy’s family showed their conviction a few days ago that Ojeda kidnapped and killed the minor. It was Yéremi’s grandfather, José Suárez, who said that several people had contacted him to tell him that they believed that ‘El Rubio’ disposed of the child’s remains after feeding it to pigs.

“There are people who have told me that, knowing him, he could have fed him to the pigs he has,” he said, while explaining that those witnesses “do not show their faces so as not to be involved in a judicial proceeding.” “We will continue to the end. I am very clear that it was him, “reiterated Ithaisa Suárez’s father.

A photograph of Yéremi’s family album, shared by the family. |

Despite strong evidence to link him to the disappearance, the judge closed the case in 2017, against the criteria of the Civil Guard, considering that there was not enough evidence against him.

New round of statements: reopening of the case

The judicial blow did not detract from strength. The Civil Guard is trying to collect more evidence. They maintained – and they maintain – that El Rubio is the author of the kidnapping. The family’s struggle, which has provided new evidence, has led to the case being reopened. The first round of statements starts this Friday. Initially, Ithaisa Suárez, Yéremi’s mother, and a minor who was at the scene of the events on the day of the disappearance, will testify. The boy – who was 11 years old at the time – is the same one who said he saw a white car, with a sticker of palm trees on the back, in the lot where Yéremi disappeared at the time the boy’s trail was lost. A car similar to Antonio Ojeda’s.

A new opportunity to find Yéremi, to try to find out who kidnapped the little boy. “I trust justice and I beg the culprit, whose name we all already know, hand over what is left of Yéremi,” pleads Ithaisa Suárez. “If the child is not alive, which is most likely, I beg you to give me what there is to be able to bury him,” asks his mother.

Photograph of Yéremi shared by the family. |