This 43-inch LG OLED is one of LG’s cheapest OLED panel Smart TVs and is now on sale at PcComponentes.

If you are looking for a new television and the size has to be, although not the smallest, that it is not too large, surely a size of 43 inches is perfect. But if you want to have the best possible image quality, surely you want to invest in OLED.

This Smart TV 43-inch LG OLED48A16LA It is the TV you were looking for. It is a model from 2021 that you can already find in PcComponentes for 699 euros with free shipping.

With this OLED panel you can get the purest possible black levels. It is one of the advantages of this technology, only the pixels that need it are illuminated, in this way the deep black color is achieved by not having permanent illumination.

In addition, OLED technology allows you to reproduce much more vibrant colors that it seems that the images want to go off the screen.

Even the brightness level is much higher. That is why this Smart TV is compatible with 4K, HDR10 Pro and Dolby Vision technology.

It has 2 speakers of 10W each, compatible with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital and OLED Surround sound. It even has 3 HDMI 2.0 ports and 2 USB ports to play content from storage drives or use them to record content.

Its webOS 6.0 operating system is compatible with practically all the streaming applications of the moment, you can download the ones you want and keep them updated.

Get this 43-inch Smart TV with OLED panel from LG in an exclusive offer from PcComponentes. It will only cost you 699 euros and the shipping costs are totally free.

