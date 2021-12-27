In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi, a technology company par excellence, also stands out in the smart TV sector. One of their best models is on sale right now.

Are you tired of not being able to watch movies and series in good quality? Well, it seems that you have to renew your television. Fortunately, In PcComponentes they have a very good offer for a Xiaomi TV with 55-inch QLED screen.

This is the Xiaomi Q1E Smart TV, with a screen more than enough so that you have an excellent feeling of spaciousness when viewing content. A premium quality smart TV that can now be yours for 599 euros thanks to an offer from PcComponentes.

Take this 55 “Xiaomi Q1E Smart TV for 599 euros

The main reason to take advantage of this offer is that we are talking about a smart TV with a QLED panel, which uses Quantum Dot technology. Thanks to this technology, the Xiaomi Q1E Smart TV is capable of working with colors in a fantastic way and, in addition, its brightness is very high. In this way, you can enjoy sharp and realistic images.

Its design is also spectacular, with practically priceless frames and a metallic finish for a premium feel. It also stands out in the connectivity section, as it includes all and, in addition, in good quantity, such as three HDMI ports, Bluetooth and WiFi, among others.

But if there is something that stands out about this television, it is that has Chromecast built-in so you can send content from your phone, tablet or computer without the need for dongles or cables.

Its excellent performance is accompanied by a user interface that is very easy to use and, in addition, uses Android TV as the operating system, so you can install a large number of applications from the Play Store. All a certain of Xiaomi that even allows access to the voice assistant of the Mountain View company from the remote control.

If you add to all the aforementioned that this Xiaomi Q1E TV it has a very good quality sound thanks to its two woofers to improve the bassThe truth is that it is certain that you are facing the opportunity you were waiting to fully enjoy series, live sports and, of course, video games.

So take advantage of the fact that the Kings have come forward this year and get this Xiaomi Smart TV with a 55-inch QLED screen for only 599 euros thanks to this great offer of PcComponentes.

