11/07/2021 at 09:07 CET

Alicia mendoza

Screens are one more extension of the arms of adults, and increasingly of our young sons and daughters. East excessive use of mobile phones and other technologies from such an early age it affects the development of our children, especially cognitive level.

Mobile phones, tablets or video games fascinate children, but affect and harm the brain development of our children, especially when they are small, according to several studies. We can see in our day to day how children are exposed to these screens on a daily basis. They use them to entertain themselves, to look for a doubt, to study & mldr; But also we as parents sometimes use these technologies to get our children to calm down, in most cases because we can’t find a better solution or we don’t have the tools to get them to relax.

The data confirm this overuse. According to data from Empantallados and Gad 3, the smallest used the screens in 2020 almost 4 hours a day. From the Kaiser Family Foundation they point out that 43% of children under 2 years of age watch TV every day and those under the age of six spend two hours a day in front of these screens, almost the same time they spend playing outdoors, and three times more time than they spend reading or listening to what someone reads to them.

How do mobile phones and other screens affect children’s brain development?

More and more research is emerging whose objective is to study how the time of exposure to screens can affect the brain of the smallest, and how it can affect the behaviors and abilities of children. The ongoing Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study began in 2018 and studies more than 11,000 children exposed to different factors including screens.

The first results have shown that children who spend more than two hours exposed to mobile phones or other devices, obtain worse scores in the language and thinking tests. Also, the brain scans carried out in this research have shown how there are differences in the brains of those who spend more than 7 hours a day with all kinds of devices compared to other brains that do not have as much exposure. This same study is examining whether a large exposure to screens can lead to a thinner cerebral cortex.

This other study published in the journal Jama Pediatrics indicates that there is a correlation between a large number of hours of exposure to screens and a decrease in white matter in the brain. Although more research is needed to disprove this fact, excessive use of screens at an early age can reduce brain white matter, which can impair our language learning.

Cell phones and loss of attention

The introduction of screens into our lives has changed our ability to focus and attend. The doctor in Psychology and Education Catherine L’ecuyer told us in this presentation: streaming platforms offer us to reproduce content at double speed so that we can maintain attention, audiovisual content is full of stimuli so that we do not distract with other screens .

“When we saw Maya the Bee, it flew slowly with Willy and it was all very slow. Now they are remaking many of the content that we saw as children but at breakneck speed & rdquor;. Thus, “the child gets used to that speed, which does not exist in the real world. When he returns to the real world, everything bores him& rdquor ;, Cathérine told us.

This study published by the Foundation Acta Paediatrica also reaffirms this position on the loss of attention and electronic devices: while reading a book increases the connection of the brain with the areas of language, the regions of visual and cognitive control, the time children are exposed decreases brain connection.

Screens can harm children’s physical health

Excessive use of screens can also harm children’s physical health. This study published in the journal Pediatrics Obesity shows how American children ages 9 and 10 who make more screen use are more likely to gain weight one year later. According to one of the researchers in the study, obesity and screen factors are related because “screen time is often sedentary and can replace time for physical activity. Children are exposed to more food advertisements and are prone to snacking and overeating while being distracted in front of screens. “

The American Academy of Pediatrics also points to obesity as a possible consequence of excessive use of screens, as well as adding other factors such as complications to fall asleep, problems in school or risk behaviors in the future.

Recommendations to make good use of mobile phones and other technologies

From the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics it is recommended that children up to 24 months are not exposed to any type of screen. And from 2 and 5 years old, the maximum time must be 1 hour, and it must be ensured that it is quality and educational content.

For older boys and girls, Unicef ​​points out that children between 5 and 12 years old should spend a maximum of an hour and a half a day with screens and their use should be supervised. From adolescence on, they recommend that they be guided to make proper use of it themselves.