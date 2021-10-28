Yolanda Andrade reveals another romance, they say is Thalía | Instagram

The famous driver Yolanda andrade has released another of his romances with a singer and is said to be Thalía and it was in a live broadcast, where the host uncovered another of his controversial conquests.

Although she has already announced that she had romances with beautiful celebrities, Yolanda Andrade continues to surprise with her ability to make big stars fall in love, and this time she revealed that she was the girlfriend of a singer.

In a conversation with Lorena Meritano, who was also couple of Yolanda, covered her past and anecdotes emerged, such as the love that the host of ‘Montse & Joe’ had with a famous one who, supposedly, is Thalía.

I had a girlfriend who was very funny, because she was pretty, a singer in a musical group … This singer was very angry and very jealous of you, because you were taller than her, “Yolanda told her ex Lorena Meritano.

During the live broadcast on the famous social network Instagram, the eternal companion of Montserrat Oliver confessed:

I fell very much in love with this woman, with this singer, who told me that you were taller than her. I fell in love a lot. We live a very peculiar and unforgettable stage ”.

During the broadcast, undoubtedly the fans of the host and also the singer went crazy to learn the identity of the famous singer who was Andrade’s girlfriend, and there were those who named Thalía.

Yes they hit him, “Yolanda confirmed in the live broadcast.

It is worth mentioning that Thalía has not mentioned anything about it, however, for years she has shown her closeness with Yolanda Andrade.

In fact, every time the singer and soap opera actress visits Mexico, the presenter takes photos with her or accompanies her in personal moments, such as her grandmother Eva Mange’s 100th birthday 3 years ago, a party for which Yolanda bought the cake.

The truth is that the rumor about Thalía’s romance with Yolanda Andrade has been circulating for several years on various social networks and the media.

Even the designer Mitzy came out in defense of her friend to deny that there is a woman in the romantic past of the interpreter of ‘Raging’.

It is very unlikely that the singer will say something about this alleged relationship, however, with her there will undoubtedly be many who bother until they know the truth of what happened.