ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 – 10:38

The commissioner will hold a meeting with the Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernndez de Cos

Nicolas Schmit, European Commissioner for Employment and Social Affairs Julien WarnandEFE

The Ministers of Labor and Social Security, Yolanda daz and Jos Luis Escriv, will receive this Thursday in Madrid Nicolas Schmit, the European Commissioner for Employment and Social Affairs, in full controversy over the pension reform, whose final design does not have the support of the employers’ association.

The Luxembourgish, socialist, has always been perceived by the Minister of Labor as an ally in Brussels, a field in which the First Vice-President is always more comfortable, Nadia calvio, who has become Daz’s direct rival in many negotiations.

Schmit will be in Spain until Saturday and visit Madrid and Seville. Start your stay with a meeting with Yolanda daz tomorrow morning and then I will have a meeting with Jos Luis Escriv.

The Minister of Social Security will update you on the latest reforms undertaken to ensure pension sustainability, among which stand out the decision to raise social contributions 0.6 points (80% of the increase will be borne by companies) and to create a public pension fund to promote occupational pension plans to the detriment of the incentive to save in individual pension plans.

The Bank of Spain will be able to give you its opinion of the reforms

Brussels had demanded that any structural reform, such as the labor or pension reform, be approved with the agreement in the social dialogue, so Escriv will presumably have to explain to Schmit why this time he has not gotten the go-ahead from all parties for what he calls Intergenerational Equity Mechanism, and that in practice is a rise in labor costs.

The CEOE has opposed this measure since it considers that the productive fabric cannot support an increase in labor costs right now, when other fixed costs such as prices or electricity are skyrocketing.

After meeting with the two ministers, Schmit met with the governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernndez de Cos, who has been critical of Escriv’s pension reform and will have the opportunity to convey to the commissioner the main risks That supposes on the side of the increase of the expense.

The impact that a rise in social security contributions can have on job creation is another issue that may be addressed at that meeting.

The first vice president, Nadia calvio, be the next to see the commissioner during a work lunch, after it already has the opposing visions of Daz and Hernndez de Cos.

Visit to ONCE and the Gypsy Secretariat

In order to show you how the implementation of European funds is progressing, which barely reaches 35% of what was planned for 2021, the commissioner visited two ONCE projects that are being financed by community funds: the ONCE Foundation’s Training Center for Digital Talents and the Ilunion Atrium Hotel, where the majority of the workforce has a disability.

On Friday, Schmitz will meet with Ione Belarra, Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, and later with members of the Spanish section of the Economic and Social Committee (CES), made up of different agents from civil and economic society.

The commissioner will close his visit on Saturday at Seville, where to go to Gypsy Secretariat Foundation, financed by the European Social Fund, and whose objective is to integrate and not discriminate against the Roma population.

In the afternoon, participate in a conference on the green pact and then have a meeting with the mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more