The Labor Minister insists that it is “an unalterable decision”, although she avoids clashing again with Nadia Calvio, backed by Pedro Sánchez to coordinate the process and criticized by Ione Belarra for alleged interference.

The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Daz, wanted to send a clear message this Saturday about the repeal of the PP labor reform, “an unalterable decision for this very year” despite “all resistance.”

In a speech at the 12th Congress of CCOO, where she has been widely applauded and applauded at the cry of “President, President” and “Yes we can”, he wanted to insist that his commitment to the workers is “crystallized in an unalterable decision to this same year: the repeal of the labor reform of the popular party “.

“We are going to repeal the labor reform, despite all the resistance, which there is and there are many (…) despite all those people who, wherever they are, They have never wanted to repeal the precarious labor model that the right has imposed unilaterally in our country, “added Daz after the open conflict within the Government with the First Vice President Nadia Calvio, as reported by Europa Press.

Upon her arrival at the 12th Confederal Congress of CCOO to participate in the closing ceremony, Daz was asked if “she feels unauthorized by the President of the Government”, Pedro Snchez, who yesterday affirmed that the labor reform is “of the entire Government” and ” it must be coordinated “within it.

This Thursday, the first vice president, Nadia Calvio, affirmed in the CCOO Congress that after some “preliminary” contacts she was going to “start working with the social agents” on the labor reform, in contrast to the affirmations of the third vice president, Yolanda Daz, who has been insisting on how advanced the negotiations are on this issue and that the labor reform will be done before the end of the year.

The following day, Friday, the leader of Podemos and Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, raised the alarm by asking the PSOE for a meeting of the committee to monitor the Government agreement on the purpose of labor reform because, according to job sources, there is “interference” from Calvio in the negotiation.

From Brussels, the Prime Minister called for “collaboration” because it is a “reform of the entire Government and that the entire Government contributes and must be coordinated,” according to Servimedia. “It is not to intervene, it is to contribute, is to coordinate, collaborate in this reform, aware that it is the reform of the Government of Spain and that all the affected ministries have to contribute their vision, “replied the president on whether the first vice president of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Transformation Digital, Nadia Calvio, has interfered in the negotiation on the labor reform faced by the third vice president and head of Labor, Yolanda Daz, as they accuse from United We Can.

Sánchez’s words are interpreted as an endorsement of Calvio – who is the one who is entrusted with “the proposal and execution of the Government’s policy in economic matters” in the Government structure.

