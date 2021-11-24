VICENTE COLL

Madrid

Updated Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – 12:05

The second vice president explodes against the administration of the Minister of the Interior for the use of an armored vehicle: “They are not criminals”

Several protesters rebuke the Police in Cdiz Analysis Why the metal strike in Cdiz has lasted ten days and could be even longer Andalusia Police charges and incidents on the eighth day of the metal strike in Cdiz

The truce within the Government lasted a short time. The PSOE and United We Can have returned to friction in the last hours due to their differences regarding the police action in Cdiz, during the metal strike, which celebrates its ninth day of protests this Wednesday.

The use of a tank by the Police Intervention Units (IPU) aroused the discomfort of the minority member of the governmental coalition, to the point that the second vice president, Yolanda Daz, contacted the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, at Last hour on Monday to demand explanations about the decision to use this vehicle, given a few years ago from the Army to the Police and that had not been seen to date in other large mobilizations or riots.

“We are talking about constitutional rights. They are not criminals, they are legitimately defending their rights,” Daz explained this Tuesday in the corridors of Congress. For this reason, he said, he demanded that Marlaska “remove” the tank from the streets of Cdiz.

The videos that circulated on social networks and appeared on television surprised the second vice president, who was not informed at any time that it was intended to use this vehicle, an armored BMR without weapons and only equipped with a shovel that, according to defended from the Delegation Andalusian Government, has been used at specific times, such as to put an end to the improvised barricades with containers.

Institutional statement

Although United We can emphasize that the telephone conversation with Marlaska was productive, for the moment Interior avoids commenting on the decision. This Tuesday, the government spokeswoman, Isabel Rodríguez, also showed equidistance when emphasizing the “sensitivity” of the Executive with the workers of the metal sector and “the trust always of the Government” with the security forces and bodies, “in charge of ensuring the everyone’s safety “.

Irene Montero, leader of Podemos and Minister of Equality, who was present at the press conference after the Council of Ministers, seconded Rodríguez’s words and did not value or have an opinion on this issue. Minutes before, however, the president of the confederal group United We Can in Congress, Jaume asens, I asked the Executive if it plans to use tanks next Saturday in Madrid, during the demonstration that the police unions have called against the reform of the Gag law that the Government and its parliamentary partners are designing.

The purple rejection is absolute and contrasts markedly with the silence and prudence shown in the socialist ranks. The police action in Cdiz has been excessive, they denounce in Unidos Podemos that, hours before the controversy around the tank broke out, they announced their intention to promote an institutional declaration in the Lower House so that all groups would show their support for the Cadiz metallurgical sector.

“Enough of the tanks, enough of repressing them with rubber bullets and enough of criminalizing them by the media powers. United we can, with Cdiz,” said the purple parliamentary spokesman, Pablo Echenique, on Tuesday, in view of the fact that his Demands to support the strike and to reduce the use of armor have not had any effect.

Before the manifestation

The controversy comes at a sensitive moment in the relationship of the Executive with the State security forces and bodies. This Sunday, thousands of people are expected to attend a demonstration against the reform of the Gag law that the Executive is designing.

In fact, this Wednesday a rally has already been called at the doors of all government delegations to protest against a remodeling that, according to the police unions, leaves the National Police, Civil Guard and Local Police unprotected.

The opposition, which will be present at the rallies against the reform of the Gag law, has assumed in different ways the last internal conflict within the Government. The PP accuses Daz of having employed the police forces to “hide” the mismanagement of the Ministry of Labor with the metallurgical sector in the Bay of Cdiz.

On the contrary, Vox criticized the “repression” that Fernando Grande-Marlaska has ordered against the protesters: “The struggle of the metal workers is the legitimate vindication of a province condemned to misery. Instead of listening to their demands, Marlaska offers abandonment and repression. The only possible solution is the reindustrialization of the Baha and the protection of workers, “claimed the leader of the training, Santiago Abascal.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more