Final pressure on Garamendi with an unprecedented rate of meetings in the social dialogue

The Second Vice President and Minister of Employment, Yolanda Daz

Final government pressure on the CEOE president, Antonio Garamendi, to accept the agreement for the labor reform next week.

Government representatives at the social dialogue table on Friday pointed out to unions and employers that an agreement must be reached in the next few days with the aim of having it published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) before the end of the year, according to this newspaper is affirmed in sources of the negotiation. For this reason they imposed a new rhythm of daily meeting from now on, which is unprecedented and sounds like an ultimtum from the second vice president, Yolanda Daz, who maintains leadership in the negotiation.

A delicate moment is approaching for Garamendi and his executive committee, because the messages of the Government are that 12,000 million of the next tranche of European funds are at stake, which are conditioned to a labor reform that Brussels wants agreed by all social agents. The CEOE president has so far rejected holding the employers responsible for a possible loss of European funds. We prefer that European money does not come and that there are better rules, he declared on November 9.

Since then he has avoided strident statements and let the negotiations go, but the government is already showing impatience.

Employer sources insist that the agreement is very difficult, but they remain in the negotiation. In CEOE, a division is also opening between those who show more willingness to agree to a minimum agreement that saves as much furniture as possible from the 2012 labor reform and those who consider that for this result it is better not to be complicit and reject. This is not a matter of the lesser evil, but that the reform do not involve an involution on what has worked in the labor market with the 2012 reform, they point out in CEOE.

Both the first vice president, Nadia calvioLike the second, Yolanda Daz, agree on this occasion that the calendar must be accelerated and for now are ruling out extensions, even though European Commission sources do not rule them out, as long as the result is ambitious and effective.

For now, the only thing clear is the decision to intensify the aforementioned pace of negotiation. The Ministry of Labor has forced social agents to hold meetings even daily after failing their last attempt at an agreement on Friday. Sources of the negotiation assure that the Government I presented a new document this Friday to try to close one of the most delicate aspects of the reform, the temporality, but it has not been accepted by the parties.

Sources from employers’ associations and unions agree that in four new hours of meeting of the social dialogue table for reform, there have been no significant advances.

The representatives of the Government have pointed out that the current rhythm, of three weekly meetings, has fallen short and that the aforementioned meeting a day is already necessary to try to fulfill the commitment with Brussels to have the decree with the new reform published in the BOE before end of the year.

This is the calendar that the second vice president of the Government defends for now, who maintains her political agenda at the same time and will be received this Saturday by Pope Francis.

