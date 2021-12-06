“We have to publish the rule before December 31 and, trust me, we are going to do it.” The Second Vice President of the Government, Yolanda Daz, has promised this Monday in Brussels that the piece of legislation that worries the most in the community institutions, and essential for Spain to be eligible for the next disbursement of European funds, to be ready by the end of the year, despite the delays, the clashes with the social agents and the still diversity of options.

Without changes in labor matters, our country will not be able to unblock up to 12,000 million euros, basic for next year’s Budget and for the stability of public accounts. The Government is fully entrusting the recovery to community funds and has understood that presenting the agreement is the first priority, above any other.

On Monday the two vice-presidents met in the Belgian capital Nadia Calvio and Daz herself, each one of them summoned with their colleagues for two separate EU councils. Although they constantly collide and have a more than complicated relationship, in this they go hand in hand. “We are working hard and I am confident that we will reach an agreement as soon as possible and that we can have the standards approved before the end of the year,” agreed Calvio.

Daz’s negotiation with employers and unions is vital, and compliance with the milestones agreed with the Commission is essential for the arrival of resources. Last Friday, Ursula von der Leyen’s team gave the provisional green light for the first disbursement of 10,000 million euros (still conditional on the rest of the partners not presenting objections) and now Moncloa is pending the next one.

The delays are important, not only in Spain, but in all others. Our country is the first to request approval and the first to get it, but this had to have happened months ago. The same will happen with those 12,000 million, which, although they are expected for spring, require the fulfillment of various milestones and reforms before the end of the year, including that part of the labor reform that is so elusive.

Start runway

“We work with ahnco,” Daz said. “We are already on the starting track for publication in the BOE,” he told his colleagues, assuring that there will be no problems. “Have no doubt, Spain will comply with component 23 in the part that has to do with the reform of the labor market, which, moreover, is absolutely essential to alleviate the great structural deficits that Spain has, which, as you know very well, substantially, they have to do with temporality and precariousness “, he assured.

The Executive needs that money. Spain is focused on a community strategy, unlike other countries, such as Italy, that are much more clearly committed to national public investment, despite the imbalances that this generates. The best example is the announcement made this Monday by Calvio that the Treasury has decided to dispense with the last issuance of public debt scheduled for this year.

Without it, the net issuance during 2021 will be set at 75,000 million euros, 25% less than expected in January. What, according to the Ministry of Economy itself, is due both to the fact that there has been higher income than expected and, above all, to the fulfillment of the objectives of the Recovery Plan.

In Brussels they want results, the method matters, but less. Like the 2012 labor reform, enthusiastically applauded and used as an example of a structured bet for two decades, it was carried out with the opposition of the unions and a good part of the Parliament, which is now agreed (not only the ‘reform’ itself, but profound modifications in the active policies and public employment services, it is enough that it is removed, even if it has detractors.The Commission wants all possible consensus, because it understands that it is the best guarantee of success and duration, but it conforms to the BOE.

Without this component 23 there could be no full disbursement. Technical one partial is possible, that is to say, an important part of the 12,000 million fixed, but not all. But that will generate two types of problems. The first, with the most orthodox partners, who have a voice and vote. The European Commission is in charge of making the main evaluation, but the 27 have through the so-called Economic and Financial Committee to ratify any examination.

The idea is not that some become judges of others, especially when Spain is far ahead and some of the most frugal are lagging behind. But it is not impossible for some capital to hinder if there are problems in the reforms that are considered more important, and there pensions and the labor market are the two that everyone has very much identified with.

The second, related problem is that of stigma. Spain has entrusted the recovery to the European Fund, and has presumed throughout the process of being at the forefront, of being an example, and a faithful follower. The 10,000 million that received provisional approval on Friday were the “easy ones”, since the required milestones were almost all already approved in summer. If when the complicated arrives, at the first of changes, Spain is no longer able to comply, the image and the narrative promoted from Moncloa will suffer a serious blow.

