The proposal proposes to give the qualification of ‘green’ to the projects that substitute coal and emit up to 270 grams of CO2 per kWh

The Second Vice President of the Government of Spain and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Daz.

The Second Vice President of the Government of Spain and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda daz, has urged the European Commission to “reconsider” the proposal to classify as ‘green’ the investment in certain nuclear power or natural gas projects.

“Europe still has the opportunity to reconsider this decision to avoid straying from scientific evidence and social demand“, underlines the Second Vice President of the Government of Spain and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Daz, in a tweet published this Saturday, January 1 and collected by Europa Press.

In this sense, Daz has appealed to “the political responsibility of pursue a transformative and ambitious Green Deal for the European citizen “.

For his part, the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzn, considers that the draft proposal of the European Commission reveals a attitude “more dangerous than pure climate denialism”.

“There is a type of attitude towards the environment that is so much more dangerous than sheer climate denialism: talk a lot about ecological transition and not act at all based on scientific evidence. The same thing happens to this proposal of the European Commission “, Garzn has indicated in a message published this Saturday, January 1 on Twitter, collected by Europa Press.

This is how the Minister of Consumption has pronounced this Saturday, New Year’s Day, after learning that the European Commission has circulated a draft proposal among the member states of the EU in which the investment in certain projects is classified as ‘green’ nuclear power or natural gas.

The proposal proposes giving the qualification of ‘green’ to projects that replace coal and emit up to 270 grams of CO2 per kWh, according to the draft, which the Bloomberg news agency has had access to. With this qualification, building licenses could be obtained until 2030, provided there is a plan to switch to renewable or low-emission energy before the end of 2035.

Thus, nuclear energy could be considered “sustainable” as long as the new plants that obtain permits until 2045 meet a series of conditions for avoid significant damage to the environment and aquifers.

“The commission considers that natural gas and nuclear can fulfill a function to facilitate the transition towards a future based predominantly on renewables,” the Commission explained this Saturday in a statement.

This is the first step in a proposal that the Commission promised to present before the end of the year but that in the end he postponed after verifying at the last summit of EU leaders that it is an issue that creates tensions between capitals.

Member states and the Platform on Sustainable Finance have until January 12 to respond to the proposal. The Commission will then prepare a delegated law to be sent to the countries and European Parliament for your discussion.

