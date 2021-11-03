11/04/2021

On at 00:10 CET

EP

The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, assured this Wednesday that You cannot “technically” repeal the labor reform and has confirmed that the new norm in which they work government and social agents will not “touch” the severance pay days approved by the PP in 2012.

“Technically, can the labor reform of the Popular Party be repealed? No, because it was an expansive reform that affected more than 20 precepts of the Workers’ Statute, several royal decrees and directives,” the vice president clarified in an interview in La Sixth, collected by Europa Press, a day after the Executive’s statement expressing the commitment “to the repeal of the labor reform under the terms of the coalition agreement and the Recovery Plan” sent to the European Commission.

Previously, Díaz has indicated that the intention of his department is to labor legislation that goes “much further” beyond repeal and he recalled that the reform of the PP caused, in his opinion, “a huge wage devaluation, unbalanced the bargaining capacity of workers and businessmen” and turned Spain into a country “with a precarious job.”

According to the minister, since the Rajoy Executive approved the labor reform in 2012, “more than 180 million contracts” have been registered with the SEPE, something that, in his opinion, “does not happen in any country.” “One in four of them (contracts) has a duration of less than seven days. This is impossible for a contemporary democracy and it distances us from Europe,” he said.

Thus, it has reiterated that the government will change “some rules” of the royal decree but “they will do much more”, because the reform will be “very ambitious” that will make “the Spain of the future”. “We have to change a way of life that is precarious,” he said.

Asked if the compensation for unfair dismissal is going to be increased in the regulation after the request of some Government partners, such as ERC or More Country, the vice president has replied that this point is not going to be addressed. “We are not going to touch the dismissal. It is a balanced reform”, has indicated.

Díaz explained that the Ministry of Labor is working on “temporality, rebalancing the bargaining capacity between unions and employers” and “subcontracting.” Regarding the dismissal, Díaz has denied assignments to the businessmen, because it is a “balanced reform” that complies with the agreement between the coalition partners.

“The reform of the PP was extremely aggressive and this Government is going to act in the most urgent and necessary, which is the modernization of the labor market through collective bargaining, temporary employment, training, the new ERTE and active employment policies “, he has settled.