11/13/2021 at 10:55 CET

The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz; lVice President of the Valencian Government, Monica Oltra; the mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau; the leader of Más Madrid, Monica Garcia, and the spokesperson for the MDyC in Ceuta, Fatima Hamed, are part of the meeting today in Valencia ‘Other Policies‘.

The act, promoted by Oltra, is seen as the possible beginning of a future broad electoral candidacy, but, according to its protagonists, it is nothing more than a meeting “with women who are friends” for bring politics closer to society, and not to talk about parties or elections.

The centricor Olympia theater in Valencia hosts the meeting at 11 am this Saturday, which will lead the journalist Carolina Ferre, who has prepared many questions for all, although what she wants above all is for them to prove their ability to make different policies.

Colau: “It is not the presentation of any platform”

Yolanda Díaz defended these days that it is “one more act” of those that he frequents “with women who are friends”, and insisted that the nexus of the policies that will star in this act is that they are “women who are changing people’s lives.”

Monica Oltra, for her part, assured that the meeting has “no more pretensions” than to stop “serenely to speak” and to listen to the speakers. “More than a summit, it is a calm, serene conversation of ideas between six women who have sat down to talk, with no other pretensions beyond listening to each other,” she said.

For the mayor of Barcelona, ​​this act “It is not the presentation of any platform”, although he defends the leadership of Yolanda Díaz because, in his opinion, it is what is needed in a political space “destined to grow and be broader” and because it represents the diversity that “adds and does not subtract.”

In this encounter other leaders of Podemos, like its Secretary General and Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, and its “number two” and Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, an issue that Podemos does not give importance to.

From the PP they have described the act as a “feminist coven”, something of which Oltra has felt proud, who has recalled that witches “do not choose their condition, the inquisitors do”, and has stated that between being a witch or an inquisitor, she is clear about her side.