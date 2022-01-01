01/01/2022 at 20:09 CET

Ana Cabanillas

Yolanda Diaz maintains its commitment to carry out the labor reform with the support of the usual partners of the Government. The second vice president has reached a three-way agreement to configure the new labor framework, with the endorsement of unions, employers and under the baton of first coalition government history, where Unidos Podemos has a minority position.

After nine months of intense negotiation and once the decree has been approved in the Council of Ministers, the demands of ERC or EH Bildu in exchange for their validation in Congress threaten the difficult balance of the agreement, before the fragile position of the CEOE, which supported the text despite the strong internal division and which could be lowered by any change in the normative text. The Government partners are already working on building a common front to amend the text, in what could mean a severe setback for the Executive, especially for Díaz, who after strong struggles with the socialist wing has managed to hang the medal of the agreement.

The second week of February is the limit to validate the royal decree in the Congress of Deputies, where you can be processed as a bill to make changes. Despite the initial difficulties that its ratification presents, the department of Díaz maintains the confidence that the measure will go ahead with the usual allies, with whom it has kept in permanent contact during the negotiations to share with them the direction of the reform. This option would also avoid that the approval of the measure depends in the last place on Ciudadanos, which has already offered to form an alternative majority to the nationalists.

In the environment of the vice president question the true interest of the party of Ines Arrimadas in this reform, given the ideological distance between the liberals and the agreed text, which drastically reduces temporality of employment. Some ironize that in Cs possibly “the explanatory memorandum will not have been read& rdquor ;, of a strong ideological charge and with harsh criticism towards the previous labor reform of 2012 approved by the absolute majority of the PP.

From Work they consider that the offer of oranges It responds more to a strategic question than to a real coincidence in the political thesis: the closure of the Popular Party with respect to the reform leaves thousands of businessmen who have supported the text through the CEOE without political representation in this measure. A niche of voters to which Cs could aspire to reconquer, before the ‘no’ of the popular, who have traditionally defended business interests. This offer would also aspire to return the party to the map after its drastic loss of influence, to try to make its ten deputies essential.

Some objectives that, although they are legitimate at the political level, do not constitute a true support to the reform agreement reached, but would respond to tacticism. Thus, the vice president maintains as “priority & rdquor; convincing the nationalist forces, annoyed by what they consider a too tepid text. The leader confidently faces future negotiations with the nationalist parties; nails conversations that will resume after a few days off, predictably the second week of January, after the Christmas holidays.

Investiture partners, in the ‘no’

The PNV has put as a condition for the ‘yes’ to introduce the prevalence of the regional to the state agreement; an aspect that was already on the negotiating table and that was finally withdrawn. This measure is not frowned upon by Labor, but both unions and employers could show their misgivings for “breaking the market unity”, as the CEOE has expressed. The jeltzales have been the clearest in the negotiation when it comes to set concrete conditions for your support.

Until now, ERC and Bildu They are the ones who have most emphatically opposed to reform. Among their demands is, among other things, recovering severance pay prior to the labor reform of the PP, the administrative intervention of the ERE and the processing wages – with the employer’s obligation to pay the salary no longer received by the employee when unfair dismissal is declared.

These aspects, however, they did not enter into the coalition agreement signed between socialists and purple, where ultra-activity and the prevalence of collective bargaining were present; the new text, they defend from the Vice Presidency, represents a paradigm shift that ends temporality, something that reduces the weight of severance pay, given a new legal framework that hinders massive layoffs, as in the previous crisis, and that provides “internal flexibility & rdquor ;, facilitating inclusion in ERTES and leaving the settlement of contracts as the last exit.

The spokesman for the Republicans, Gabriel Rufián, came to qualify as “smoke & rdquor; the measure, an expression that especially bothered the future candidate of the purple space, who with a visibly serious gesture came up with these statements: “Telling the workers of Cádiz that what they were fighting for, precariousness, is smoke, understand me , I do not do great things, I am quite humble, believe me I know a little about this and this smoke, exactly smoke, is not & rdquor ;, he defended from the La Moncloa complex last Tuesday, after approving the text of the labor reform.

“Prudence and dialogue”

“Negotiations are not how they start, but how they end& rdquor ;, is the mantra installed in Díaz’s department, after nine months of extremely hard negotiation with social agents. The main precedent that they handle is that of the rider law, where the Government partners also they criticized the lukewarmness of the measure because it only affects distributors, and not the platforms. The measure was finally approved without amendment by a large majority and the European Union used it as a legislative reference in the common framework.

In the environment of the vice president they ask “Prudence and dialogue & rdquor ;; Negotiations to achieve parliamentary procedure will take place discreetly during january and the first week of February, and the Ministry of Labor will at the same time maintain an open thread with the social agents, CEOE and unions, to keep them informed of the process.

Although the spokesman for the commons in Congress, Jaume asens, has already warned of the risk that the employer will hang up in the face of any change, from the department of Díaz they ensure that all social agents are “conscious & rdquor; that the measure must pass the process in Congress to become effective. The talks will continue until the end, but on February 9, the deadline for validation.