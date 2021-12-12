12/12/2021 at 10:33 CET

Ana Cabanillas

Yolanda Díaz continues her route through one of the federations of We can more related to your candidacy. If this summer she visited those responsible for the party in Asturias or Cantabria, two places traditionally critical of the state leadership, the second vice president of the Government will travel next Saturday, December 18 to Barakaldo to participate in an act of We can Euskadi, one of the key bastions of the formation, which in recent months have openly shown their alignment with the Galician leader. It is not the only planned meeting; in Podem Valencia, whose leaders have already given their support to the leader, are also preparing an event to which they plan to invite her as an honorary assistant.

At an official level, the entire Podemos organization supports the future candidate of the space; However the enthusiasm on the part of the purple dome has suffered ups and downs in recent months, as tensions increased over the party’s role in the future project. Weighty voices such as Pablo Iglesias have pressed for the party to be one of the main axes, while the Galician leader maintains its commitment to configure a country project away from political organizations, for consider them “an obstacle for Spanish citizenship & rdquor;, as defined in an interview on Radiocable.

Faced with the doubts generated by the project in the purple ranks, some federations have already shown their unwavering support for the Minister of Labor. In recent months, Podemos has tried to square the ranks of the party at the territorial level for assert your weight in the negotiation that, sooner or later, will take place by the conformation of the platform and the configuration of the lists. The last act aimed at this end has taken place this weekend, with the first meeting of councilors of Podemos, after the management took control of all its local positions.

In front of this party attempt to tie loyaltiesSome of its most important federations have already opted for the vice president of the Government. In recent weeks, this shift has become evident in three of the territories that were decisive in the consolidation of Podemos in its beginnings, where the training had some of its best results in 2015 and 2016: Galicia, Catalonia Y Basque Country.

Since its launch as a candidate, the Catalan leadership of Podemos has unambiguously supported to the Vice President of the Government, whom he surrounded in the two main events that he has starred in; that of Valencia, where he also participated Ada Colau and one came wide representation of the federation house; and in the very assembly of Catalunya En Comú, a party in which Podem participates and to which Yolanda Díaz was also invited.

In the case of Galicia, the federation is led by Antón Gómez-Reino, Galician deputy since the beginning of the party and very close to the minister. The leader, who at the time was loyal to Pablo Iglesias, has also brought to the federation his firm commitment to Diaz’s project.

In the cases of Catalonia and Galicia, the clear commitment to Díaz was relatively predictable, due to the autonomy that the Catalans have always had and the strong link between the leader and the Galicians. More surprising has been the turn taken by Podemos Euskadi. The Secretary General of Podemos Euskadi, Pilar Garrido, from the ruling wing of the party, came to the Basque leadership supported by the state leadership a year and a half ago.

However, the latest manifestations of the territorial leader make clear their commitment to the leadership of Yolanda Díaz above any structure and beyond the more restrained position adopted by Podemos. “A leadership like that of Yolanda Díaz will help to form a historical bloc,” he assured in networks, where he published an article showing his support for the vice president. “All in one”the message read.

Leadership such as @Yolanda_Diaz_ will help to form a historical bloc, a broad progressive front capable of inspiring, achieving social progress and guaranteeing dignified lives. All in one. Today in the @diariovasco 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/4tbDaH8gSq – Pilar Garrido (@PilarGarrido_) November 28, 2021

This bastion achieved in 2016 a historical result for Podemos, managing to be the most voted party in Euskadi, well ahead of the PNV. This place has also been a thermometer of the decline of Podemos, which in the last generals was relegated to the fourth force. A phenomenon similar to that produced in Galicia, where Podemos in 2015 managed to be in second place only behind the PP and surprising the PSOE, and where in the last regional elections it was left without parliamentary representation.

Valencia, which was also a sweet place for Podemos in its beginnings – it was the second force in 2015 and 2016 by virtue of its coalition with Compromís, later broken -, they also look to Yolanda Díaz as the great hope of the party. Its leadership, as in the case of Euskadi, was elected with the public support of the state leadership, and its general secretary, Pilar Lima, has always been aligned with the thesis of the ruling party.

The turnaround has occurred as a result of Hector Illueca disembarks in the vice-presidency of the Generalitat Valenciana, former director of the Labor Inspectorate under the Diaz Ministry and a man of his utmost confidence, who has opened a new era of dialogue between the different factions of the federation, where the vice president has achieved the favor of the entire Valencian party. Proof of this was the enthusiastic assistance from the Podem Valencia dome to the event organized by Mónica Oltra in November; a meeting that the state management of Podemos received with total coldness, avoiding making any reference.

Photo with Belarra?

The Podem Euskadi event will also be attended by the party’s general secretary, Ione Belarra, with whom Yolanda Díaz you will be able to meet again after two months without a photo together. The last was on October 18, when Ada Colau went to Congress for a housing session, and the three politicians posed together for a few minutes to exhibit the initiative.

Those days were already organized when the preparation of the Other Policies of Valencia act came to light, published by this means on October 12, an act to which none of the purple leaders were invited; a circumstance that generated a strong malaise in Podemos.

A few days later, Díaz, Colau and Mónica Oltra reissued their staging together in Catalonia. On that occasion yes Ione Belarra was invited and Irene Montero as top representatives of the purple party, but none attended. Finally Belarra sent a video message recorded in which, unlike the rest of those attending the event, he made no mention of the second vice president of the Government, to whom he did not address. The one sent as the purple representative was Lilith Verstrynge, Organization secretary and the only participant who did not hold an institutional position.

☺️ On December 18 we are going to hold a very special meeting at the BEC Barakaldo together with @IoneBelarra, @Yolanda_Diaz_, @MEugeniaRPalop, @MiGorrotxategi … experts, activists, social movements and militancy. Build

Progress

Move along Tickets: https://t.co/uh03cyCfk0 pic.twitter.com/GNYJRf1l2O – Pilar Garrido (@PilarGarrido_) December 4, 2021

As it is, the act of Podem Euskadi it may be a thaw after months of cold war. However, Belarra plans to intervene early on Saturday (10 am to 11 am) and Yolanda Díaz will do so late in the morning (1 pm to 2 pm). In this way, the reunion is not guaranteed.