. Yolanda Hadid accused Zayn Malik of beating her.

Yolanda Hadid claimed that her daughter’s boyfriend, former One Direction member Zayn Malik, “beat her up,” according to a TMZ report.

The alleged domestic violence incident occurred “last week” and Hadid is considering filing a police report. So far, no such report has been formally presented.

It is unclear what may have caused the argument between the two or why things ended in a physical altercation. However, it seems that Malik has tried to explain what happened a bit, although there are still many questions.

This is what you need to know:

Zayn posted a lengthy statement on social media and is disappointed that this “private matter” has been “leaked to the press.”

Shortly after the news hit the internet, Zayn released a statement on Twitter.

“As you all know, I am a reserved person and I very much want to be able to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up. A place where private family matters are not thrown onto the world stage for all to touch and separate. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed not to contest the statements derived from an argument I had with a member of my partner’s family, who entered our house while my partner was away for several weeks, ”you can read. in Zayn’s statement.

“This was and should be a private matter, but it seems that for now, there is division and, despite my efforts to restore a peaceful family environment that will allow me to co-father my daughter in the way that she is. deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. However, I am hopeful to heal everyone involved with the harsh words shared and, more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give him the privacy he deserves, ”the statement concluded.

According to the Daily Mail, Malik appears to deny that things have turned physical, calling the incident an exchange of “harsh words.”

It is unclear if Gigi Hadid and Malik have parted ways.

The status of Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship is unknown at this time. Despite an unstable romance that was plagued by a couple of breakups in the past six years, the two seemed fine in April 2021. “They are happy with the way things are for now,” a source previously told. US Weekly, adding that the couple was in “no rush to get married.”

Neither Yolanda Hadid nor Gigi Hadid have commented on the press report.

Fans have been worried about Malik, apparently after he posted a photo on Instagram on October 24, 2021 in which he appeared to be sad.

“You look sad,” wrote one user on Instagram in capital letters.

“Is he crying?” Asked another person.

“Are you okay Zayn?” Asked another.

Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter, Khai, in 2020, according to E! News. Khai’s parents have done everything they can to keep their daughter out of the headlines and away from the prying lenses of the paparazzi. According to ELLE, both Malik and Gigi Hadid have done their best to protect Khai from the world and have never shown a photo of the girl’s face.

