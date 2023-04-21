Yor Forger goes hyper-realistic in this spectacular Spy x Family fan art

Spy x Family is a Japanese manga written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, which takes place in a fictional city called Berlint, set in a time similar to the Cold War and in which we met Yor Forger, the figure of a spectacular fan art.

The protagonist of the manga is a spy named Twilight, who is given a mission to infiltrate a school for gifted children and find information about a politician who is planning a war. In order to fulfill his mission, he needs to start a fake family in order to enroll his supposed son in school.

This is how he meets Yor, a woman with telepathic abilities who can read the thoughts of others, and her adoptive daughter, Anya, who has the ability to read people’s pasts by touching them.

Together, they form a peculiar and dysfunctional family that must face different situations to maintain their facade and fulfill Twilight’s mission. As the chapters progress, more secrets and mysteries are discovered behind each of the characters, which adds more complexity to the plot.

Yor Forger in hyperrealistic format

Spy x Family has been very well received by critics and readers alike. The story combines elements of comedy, action, drama, and science fiction in a unique way, which has captivated its audience. That is why many artists in the world have made fan arts of the series.

According to a report published on the website of Spaghetti Codethe Instagram user tom senpai shared this image of Yor in hyper-realistic format, made by Heron Lunar.

As we can see, Forger was designed with a tight leather outfit, which allows her to show her attributes. The fan art in its different editions matches the hair and accessories of the Spy x Family character.