Yordi Rosado reveals an embarrassing moment in the act | Instagram

The famous driver Yordi Rosado has recently revealed an extremely uncomfortable moment while he was in the act in bed, because to be true, something has happened to everyone that they will never forget.

With the sympathy that characterizes him, Yordi Rosado talked about the most uncomfortable moment he has lived in bed, when a woman threw up on him in the act.

It happened in the program ‘De noche con Yordi’ that is broadcast on the Unicable channel, where the announcer told how the unpleasantness was experience, before Verónica Flores, Michelle Vieth and Ernesto Laguardia.

I had a girl who made love and vomited me, “he said causing a commotion.

As expected, they joked about it and if that had excited him more, however, he confessed that laughter was the protagonist of the moment.

It is that I said ‘poor’. I really didn’t see it coming, I cleaned it and we laughed cannon. He told me the next day: ‘It’s the best, sorry, but what a cool reaction.’ And we honestly had a great time the next few months, “Yordi confessed.

In the heat of the conversation, they asked him if the woman continued to vomit after having done it, to which Yordi confessed:

Never again, but I didn’t get mad. “

It should be noted that currently, Yordi is enjoying an affair with Janet Dominguez and in fact a few days ago they celebrated their first year together with a romantic dinner.

First year together. Thank you love for so many moments, so many laughs, so much complicity, so much growth, but especially for so much love “, reads a publication they made.

Last December, the announcer shared that a new romantic relationship was beginning, and shortly after took his social networks to officially introduce the beautiful woman who has won his heart.

The truth is that 2020 was undoubtedly a year of changes and many challenges, but in Yordi’s case, it was also a very significant period in matters of the heart, since it was at the end of this that life surprised him with a new illusion in love.

Things seem to be going smoothly between the announcer and his girlfriend and to prove it is that Janet has already been able to live with his children, and although for now the deal has been at a distance, the writer is also enthusiastic about the fact that that later on they can get to know each other even better.