Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) presents #YoSoyAloy, a week-long raffle that will be held through the official Twitter profile of PlayStation® Spain (@PlayStationES) and that offers the possibility, to all players, to get an exclusive Regalla Edition of Horizon Forbidden West, the expected one sequel to the story of the unforgettable Aloy.

You can see the conditions of the giveaway by clicking here.

The participation mechanics are simple. Anyone who wants to opt for this exclusive edition must publish a photo or ‘selfie’ showing their face, mention @PlayStationES using the hashtag #YoSoyAloy and write with what personality traits of Aloy, protagonist of Horizon Forbidden West, is identified.

The participation of the PlayStation® community, in addition to qualifying for this Regalla Edition, will serve to reveal news and details of Horizon Forbidden West before launch.

In this Regalla Edition, exclusive in our country for GAME stores, players will have access to: Digital version of Falcon Solar, the first graphic novel of Horizon Zero Dawn Case for the SteelBook® from Horizon Forbidden West. The code to redeem and download the game will be inside the box. Sculpted figures of Terremamut and Aloy based on Regalla. (The figures must be assembled following the precise instructions that will be included in the box) Focus replica and custom support 2 cards with illustrations Assault physical pieces of the Alasol and Garriraptor machines Mini-book of illustrations Map on canvas 2 special outfits (Bégimo Carja elite and thunder Elite Nora) 2 Special Weapons (Begimo Carja’s Shortbow and Nora Thunder Sling) In-game resource pack, including ammo, potions and travel packs Alpha Garriraptor Part for Mechanical Assault Poses and face paints for mode only Photo Digital soundtrack Digital version of Solar Falcon, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Horizon Forbidden West kicks off six months after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn. In this second part, the engine hunter Aloy travels west to investigate a mysterious and deadly plague. In these unknown lands, you will meet strange new tribes and fight, along with old friends and new companions, against more lethal machines if possible to find the answers you need to save life on Earth.

Horizon Forbidden West, available next February 18, is now available to reserve in five different versions: Standard Edition (available on PlayStation®Store or at regular outlets at € 79.99 -PS5 version- or € 69.99 -version PS4- Recommended Price), Digital Deluxe Edition (only for € 89.99 in PlayStation®Store), Special Edition, Collector’s Edition and Regalla Edition (the latter only available in GAME stores in Spain).