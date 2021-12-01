After having spent five months in prison after being accused of the alleged crime of possession and distribution of child pornography, the youtuber Yoseline hoffman, better known as YosStop, will leave the Santa Martha Acatitla prison to face his legal process in freedom. The suspension of said process is due to the decision of a judge to reclassify the crime of child pornography to that of discrimination, for which the accused will be allowed to remain on probation for the next three years.

The news of the release of the youtuber was announced by the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) from its Twitter account, publishing a statement informing the community of the situation:

However, the supposed freedom of Yoseline It comes with a price, since the suspension of the criminal process requires the fulfillment of certain conditions, which are essential if it wishes not to go back to jail. As a first requirement to avoid damaging the modification of the precautionary measure, YosStop You must stay in an established address where you will be under constant supervision of the authorities and they will be able to give you the necessary notifications.

In addition to complying with this first rule, Hoffman is obliged to repair the damage caused to the victim, Ainara N, the minor who was affected by the actions of YosStop. This reparation agreement includes several aspects, such as the granting of material goods, the payment of an economic amount, not contacting the victim under any circumstances, the delivery of a public apology, as well as not expressing oneself in a degrading, insulting and humiliating way. towards anyone.

Likewise, the capital prosecutor’s office reported that Yoseline You must publish a monthly video on your social networks in which you share the content of the courses you will attend, train on the subject of victims, as well as donate five percent of your income to associations or groups.

Perhaps the community finds insufficient the measures and conditions that were instructed to Yoseline hoffman In order to obtain their freedom, however, it was the CDMX Attorney General’s Office that indicated that both women adhered to restorative justice, which allows the parties involved to reach a reparatory agreement.

The influencer was detained since June 29 for having shared the video of the rape she suffered on her YouTube channel Ainara, who was still a minor when the horrible situation occurred. After his arrest, Hoffman She had been linked to the process on July 5, 2021 and from that date she had been interned in the women’s prison located in Iztapalapa. Now, as previously mentioned, due to the change suggested by one of the judges, the woman will continue with her sentence from a home, in which, despite enjoying certain freedom, she will be in a constant state of surveillance, as assumed one of the conditions of the agreement.

The justice system will be in charge of controlling and supervising the actions of HoffmanOn the other hand, it will be YouTube users who will judge the honesty of her words and the veracity of her path to repentance, since she is obliged to document this process in detail and show it on her social networks. Hopefully this method given by the prosecution will bear fruit and make the accused reflect on their actions.

