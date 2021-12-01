YosStop will be released from jail, judge determines his freedom | Instagram

It was recently shared on social media that Yoselin hoffman, better known as her pseudonym YosStop, will be released from Santa Martha Acatitla.

One of the most talked about cases on the Internet in Mexico was that of the youtuber and also a musical artist YosStop, who was accused by another youtuber of sharing video when she was a minor where she compromised with some images.

This news began to sound just a couple of hours ago, where the information that has been provided so far is that Hoffman was at a hearing and that a judge had ruled that the youtuber would be released.

Obviously the case would continue its due legal process, only now the accusation of the sister of “Rayito” has been modified, according to the information that some Internet users have provided on Twitter, YosStop must comply with certain agreements.

The change in your accusation was to Discrimination, and what you will need to comply with once out of prisonIt is first the reparation of the damage that she will have to cover, this refers to a payment that she will have to make, practically for having caused annoyance to Caeli who accused her in the beginning.

The second thing you will have to cover immediately after exiting Santa Martha Acatitla is to meet other conditions, which have not been detailed at the moment.

The CDMX prosecutor’s office (Mexico City) was accusing her of promoting underage content, this was done in a video on her YouTube channel where she was criticizing the current Caeli, where by the way certain images appeared that compromised her , when I was a minor.

What social networks say about YosStop freedom

The news as expected immediately went viral, especially on Twitter where hundreds of people have been commenting on this matter, opinions are completely divided, there are those who support YosStop and still others who do not agree with the Judge’s decision.

Some Internet users do not understand why others are happy that Hoffman is released, the news has caused such a stir that some memes have already been shared about the matter of the 31-year-old girl born in Mexico City.

For five months that the famous and controversial youtuber was in prison, a few months that surely for her were a complete martyrdom, especially also for her family, friends and closest associates.