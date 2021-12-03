Yoseline Hoffman, youtuber known as YosStop, issued through her YouTube channel a public apology to Ainara Suárez, a young woman who was sexually assaulted by five teenagers and revictimized by Hoffman after she gave her opinion on the video of her rape on her platform channel.

“Sorry Ainara, I apologize for insulting, qualifying and denigrating you. […] Today I understand that no one should qualify another person for their physical appearance, or judge them for their sexual behavior, but above all now I understand that Ainara raped you, and that I made your wound and your pain bigger ”said YosStop.

Sitting on a sofa and already at home, Ginny Hoffman’s half-sister began the video with a duration of more than five minutes in which she accepts the damage she did to Ainara and apologizes for her behavior projected in her videos, no only against the now 20-year-old young woman, also against other people she gave an opinion about and for whom they have felt offended with her content on social networks.

“I offer you, Ainara, my most sincere apology, I also offer my apologies to all the people who were offended by the video“ Pathetic generation ”and to all the people that I have harmed when on other occasions I have attacked, I have mocked and I have hurt many other women ”.

The influencer also took advantage of the moment of her apology to send a message to her followers:

“To my followers and followers I say: Stopers, I screwed up, I was very wrong, I hurt and attacked Ainara without rights, I mean it and I ask you not to mess with her or her family. I was very bad, but you, who consumed this type of content that I did without thinking about it, who have also attacked Ainara, I hope that now you see that you are also very bad ”.

“Ainara I recognize your quality of people, your courage and the generosity with which you allow me to face this process, always seeking the common good, even before your own,” the youtuber mentioned when reading the public apology that she issued on her channel YouTube JuStYosS.

Three days ago, Yoseline Hoffman was released last Tuesday night from the Santa Martha Acatitla prison after Ainara Suárez agreed to grant her the pardon and the precautionary measures that were imposed on the influencer.

“It was an agreement between the parties and it is something that we put on the table from the beginning.”