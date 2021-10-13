In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The electricity bill does not stop rising and you will need to take control of the energy consumption of your appliances. This plug is cheap and allows you to know exactly how much you consume.

The problems generated by continuous rises in the price of energy, with an absolute record week after week and that will be accentuated this winter, is causing more and more people to take into account how much each appliance in their home spends.

To keep the expense of light at bay that your household products do, in addition to making some changes in habits, you will need smart plugs to turn on, turn off and know how much a product is consuming.

Right now this Flux’s smart plug is one of the cheapest with electricity consumption measurement that you can find on Amazon. It only costs 11.99 euros.

Smart plug with power consumption control, compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

Its best feature is that in addition to having a compact design, it has built-in electricity consumption measurement, something that other cheap WiFi plugs that you can find in online stores do not include.

In addition to controlling energy consumption from your application, has Google Home and Alexa compatibility. So if you have an Android mobile you just have to tell Google to turn the plug on or off.

If you have an Echo speaker from Amazon, you can also control it with your voice with a simple “Alexa, turn off the plug” so that it instantly stops wasting energy.

Other alternatives

Luckily, the market is full of options when choosing a product such as a smart plug, but that also has electricity consumption measurement.

These are some of the best alternatives you can get right now on Amazon.

Meross MSS310

€ 13.59 at Amazon

This Meross smart plug is one of its versions compatible with its own application, but also with Alexa and Google. That is, it is not the version compatible with Siri and HomeKit.

The Meross plug has an option that allows you to see in real time the electricity consumption of the product you have connected, it also has a manual on and off button.

You can buy it on sale on Amazon for less than 13 euros. Or the pack of 2 plugs for 21.99 euros.

TP-Link Kasa KP115

€ 26.79 at Amazon

If you are looking for a plug from one of the most recognized brands in the world of home connectivity such as TP-Link, in its range of Internet of Things products it has this plug TP-Link Kasa KP115.

It is a plug with control via application thanks to its WiFi connectivity. It does not require a hub and is also compatible with Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings.

It also has a view of electricity consumption in real time and with graphs that show its evolution of use.

On Amazon it is available for 26.79 euros.

Teckin SP22

€ 29.99 at Amazon

Teckin SP22 It is a compact socket, with a manual control button and with WiFi to be able to control it wherever you want.

It has an electricity consumption monitor to know not only how much a product is consuming at the moment, but also when it has been consuming over time to know what hours it has been used the most and how much it could cost you.

It is compatible with Google Home and with Alexa to turn on, turn off or do one of these actions at a specific time of the day.

You can get a pack of 4 of these plugs for only 29.99 euros applying the coupon of 8 euros extra discount.

