Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar are very much in love. Showing their love they try to leave the rumors behind. Since the couple made their relationship public last October, only the Mexican actress has published some photos with Andrés Tovar three times. On this occasion, he left another beautiful message to his partner today.

“Soulmates are not just lovers, there is an eternity in these eyes. You are my favorite feeling ”, wrote the former member of the group Rebelde, who recently sent her best wishes to the new generation of Rebelde who will make a remake for Netflix.

In the three photographs published by the Mexican couple we can see them wearing three different outfits in different locations.

And the comments from the fans did not wait. In the publication that has more than 506,787 likes, they left their opinions.

“The best always for you”, “long live love” and “what starts badly ends badly” were some of the messages that people left in that publication.

Recently, Maite Perroni denied the pregnancy rumors that were circulating there just weeks after the engagement between the two was confirmed. “It is news that the day it is true I will be the first to want to share it with all of you because it is a blessing. When that happens I will be happier than being able to say it ”, she said to clarify that she is not expecting a child at this time.

In these statements the actress, singer and producer also reflected on the way things are said, without really knowing what happens: “I think it is once again a test of how so many things are communicated without really knowing what the truth is. This is what we dedicate ourselves to, we are exposed all the time ”, stressed.

The newly confirmed couple posed for Caras México and on the cover highlights “You cannot talk about a story without knowing it, only we can write it.” That post was also shared by Perroni on his Instagram.

