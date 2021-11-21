11/21/2021 at 10:53 PM CET

The former Elche coach, Fran Escribá, affirmed this Sunday, after his dismissal, that you can buy a club, but not the affection of the people, in clear allusion to the Argentine Christian Bragarnik, owner of the entity, who has been in charge of announcing his dismissal.

The Valencian has been the one who has informed the media of communication, who were waiting in the press room of the stadium, of his dismissal and did not want to enter to assess the matchas it indicated that it made no sense.

“I looked trained, it was a blow& rdquor ;, admitted the Valencian, who did not want to enter to assess the justice of the owner’s decision. “It’s not a question for me, but it hasn’t taken into account how much we’ve done. He is the owner and can make the decisions. Hopefully, & rdquor ;, he added.

The coach thanked all the fans and claimed to leave with “pride & rdquor; for everything achieved “in the city and with the team & rdquor ;.

“Regardless of whether there are now angry people, I think that when all this happens they will forget the bad results and all the good things that we have experienced these five years will remain& rdquor;, argued the coach, who recalled that he feels “one more ilicitano& rdquor; and that Elche “is my club & rdquor ;. “Hopefully the teammate who comes will take this forward because there is a team. I am convinced that the position of this team is to be ahead & rdquor ;, he sentenced.