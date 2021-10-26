In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The arrival of the new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors wants to revolutionize notebooks for professionals. Luckily you can already reserve them on Amazon.

The new Apple MacBook Pros are now on sale. A new generation with the new processors M1 Pro and M1 Max who want to revolutionize the possibilities of laptops for professionals and content creators.

These laptops 14 and 16 inch They are primarily intended for professionals who need a lot of power to create content. For example people who for their work have to edit and export video, edit large photographs or create 3D.

As is usual among new Apple products, especially considering the lack of chips that affects all technological products, including cars, on Apple’s website there is no stock for more than a month.

They are already available on Amazon, but with the same problem in some higher-end models. But most versions with different processors and SSDs can be bought without problems.

The advantage of reserving it on Amazon is that you secure a unit as soon as possible and that They will not charge you anything until they are preparing the order.

Also, if you are an Amazon Prime member you can enjoy free and fast shipping. You can sign up for Amazon Prime at no cost and try it for 30 days without obligation.

MacBook Pro 14 “models available

Apple’s most powerful 14 “laptop with the new M1 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU and a 512GB SSD.

The smallest screen model, the 14-inch MacBook Pro, is available in two configurations on Amazon.

You can find the base version with an M1 Pro chip with 8 cores and 14-core GPU, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage for 2,249 euros.

It is also available at El Corte Inglés, and for now with units available for delivery, for 2,249 euros or at MediaMarkt with free delivery or collection at one of its stores.

You also have the version available with one 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, plus 1 TB of SSD for 2,749 euros. This is the most powerful version you can get on this screen size.

Available 16 “MacBook Pro

Apple’s most powerful 16 “laptop with the new M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU and a 512GB SSD.

Do you need a big screen and the most powerful processor ever created by Apple as is the M1 Max chip? Then you will need this 16-inch MacBook Pro which is available in 4 different configurations.

The differences are in the processor and storage cores, and you can choose between 16 cores and 32 cores in your GPU, in addition to 512 GB of SSD or 1 TB.

Comparison Apple M1 vs M1 Pro vs M1 Max, how are they different?

The cheapest 16-inch MacBook Pro you’ll find is with an M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU with 512 GB for 2,749 euros. It can also be purchased at El Corte Inglés or at MediaMarkt for the same price.

This same configuration but with a 1 TB SSD you can find it for 2,979 euros in El Corte Inglés.

Apple’s most powerful laptop ever made with the new M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU and a 32-core GPU and a 1TB SSD.

The version with a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 1TB SSD storage It can be purchased for 3,849 euros on Amazon, although it is a model that for now is not available or to reserve. Where there is availability is at MediaMarkt.

These are the most powerful laptops you can buy right now and with a much lower power consumption than their competitors on Windows. Some tools suitable for professionals who want to save a lot of time creating and exporting their work.

