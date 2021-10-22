In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although there are some stores without stock, the new iPhone 13 in different colors and capacities is already on sale at TuImeiLibre.

It is one of the most sought after mobiles and there is little stock in practically all stores. We are talking about the iPhone 13, the new Apple smartphone that adds improvements in its cameras and especially in video recording.

Now you can buy an iPhone 13 with an interesting discount in TuImeiLibre, because they have put several versions with 30 or 70 euros discount, it depends on what color or capacity you choose.

In this way the iPhone 13 red and with 128 GB It only costs 879 euros instead of the 909 euros that it officially costs.

The new iPhone 13 includes an OLED screen, the new A15 Bionic processor, a higher capacity battery and 2 12 megapixel cameras with 47% more low light performance.

The same happens with the iPhone 13 of 128 GB in black, it is also reduced by 30 euros on its official price and it only costs you 879 euros.

But the best discounts are on the version of the iPhone 13 with 256 GB. In this version you can find it in black for 959 euros. It is also available in white.

These are by far the best offers that you can find right now for the iPhone 13. In Amazon the 128 GB model is at least 2 or 3 weeks from shipping and at most the discount is 899 euros.

With 256 GB you have stock and immediate shipping, but yes, the price is the official 1,209 euros.

These are the basic iPhone 13, with the minimum available capacity and with a 6.1 inch OLED screen.

Another great novelty is the new A15 Bionic processor and its already common system of 12 megapixel cameras: a wide angle and an ultra wide angle.

The big improvement in cameras, in addition to a more powerful night mode, is in video recording. Now it is capable of shooting in cinema mode, allowing you to intelligently change the focus to create a portrait mode, but in video. It also has video recording in HDR with Dolby Vision in 4K resolution at 60 fps.

You cannot miss the complete analysis of the iPhone 13 that we have published on ComputerHoy.com where we show you first-hand everything you need to know about this phone.

