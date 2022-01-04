Key facts:

The Korean company adds features to facilitate the purchase and display of tokenized art.

A calibration function will adjust the display settings to appreciate digital works

Non-fungible (NFT) token collections can generally only be viewed from a computer or smartphone screen. However, Samsung has launched an app for its smart TVs to display galleries of digital works. In addition, this platform allows users to browse, buy and display their artistic images, all from one place.

Named “NFT Aggregation Platform”, the gallery with online store will be available soon for the range of equipment of the Korean group, MicroLed, Neo Qled and The Frame. On these, it will be possible to browse the main sites offering collectible tokens, exhibit works or add them to a personal collection.

According to Samsung, the new application will make it easier for creators of art collections in NFT to display their content and at the same time simplify navigation for buyers to find information related to the history of the work and its metadata registered in the blockchains.

On the other hand, the company ensures in a statement that its application has an intelligent calibration function that will automatically adjust the display settings according to the created NFT. This with the idea of ​​guaranteeing that the quality of the image is optimal. From what has been described, it is understood that it is similar to what Dolby Vision or Netflix Calibrated Mode has, and that Samsung now adapts it to the NFT format.

The new Samsung televisions can be considered as the new digital and custom art galleries. Source: Samsung.com.

The NFTs, the future of cinema?

It’s no wonder that Samsung designed an app to make it easier to view content in NFT, considering that the film industry is starting to show signs that it will be the next big thing to happen in the digital collectibles market.

As reported by CriptoNoticias recently, NFTs are conquering film production companies. For this reason, it is possible that the future of this sector will find its way hand in hand with collectible tokens, leaving aside streaming subscription platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime.

In fact, Simon Sung, Samsung’s executive vice president, makes it clear when he points out that a significant part of the population nowadays no longer has a subscription to movie and series platforms, but is still actively using their smart TV and now they will also be able to negotiate with NFT.