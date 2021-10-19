WhatsApp now allows us to enter group video calls much more easily and directly thanks to the inclusion of a new button. Everything will be easier from now on.

For many, the best way to communicate is group video calls. It is a way to be with our family and friends at any time.

WhatsApp knows this and improved your experience creating group video calls. They were adding options in this new function and even increased the number of members to 8 people per group video call.

Now, a new button has been added to make everything much easier. It is a direct way to contact a group of people and its use is shown in this video.

Need to pop in and out of a group call? Easily join ongoing calls right from your group chats! pic.twitter.com/OtOHKXh5Ev – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 18, 2021

When WhatsApp introduced group calling in July, it was necessary to go to the call menu and there see the video calls that were underway to join them. Everything is much easier now, since we only need to click on the button in the group in question.

We can see in the group photo that a video call is being made and when entering the group, the join button will be at the top. We can quickly go in to talk to our friends.

A new sound has been introduced that will notify us when a group enters a video call. We can know that someone has started a group call even if we do not have the mobile phone in hand at that time.

WhatsApp continues to evolve to overcome its opponents

Nothing ago we told you how your storage in Google Drive was possibly going to stop being unlimited. Despite this bad news, the truth is that WhatsApp grows with each new update.

Try to reach more people by seeing how the drop they have suffered recently has given more users to their competition.

WhatsApp has many functions, but it lacks some interesting options that we find in other messaging apps. These are some that you could copy.

Facebook’s privacy changes gave a push to Telegram and other companies. The public has been learning new ways of communicating and WhatsApp needs to fight against it if it wants to continue being the most used application.

The company will continue to update to continue being the number one in instant messaging, but there are other applications that want the throne. We’ll see who ends up taking the biggest piece of cake.