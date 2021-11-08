11/07/2021 at 22:02 CET

USA It will reopen its land and air borders this Monday to international passengers vaccinated with the full schedule against covid-19, thus ending the closure in force decreed in March 2020.

Thus concludes the long wait from regions like Europe, which was visibly annoyed awaiting a reciprocal measure by Washington since the European Union (EU) opened its doors to vaccinated Americans at the beginning of summer.

These travel restrictions, initially applied by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), were maintained by the current president, Joe Biden, who arrived at the White House last January.

As of tomorrow, as reported by the White House, foreigners who want to enter the United States for visits considered nonessential, such as tourism or most family gatherings, They will be able to do it both by air and by the land borders of Mexico and Canada.

International travelers who are vaccinated may also do so and that they fly from countries so far subject to travel restrictions due to the pandemic, a list that included the 26 European states of the Schengen area, in addition to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, China, Iran, South Africa and India.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned since it anticipates that before “the greater volume of travelers, the waiting times in the customs are prolonged” Therefore, he recommends having the documents at hand and showing “patience,” according to a statement released last week.

The opening of borders occurs shortly after The United States will reach 70% of its adult population fully vaccinated, is already giving booster doses to those over 65, and has started this week vaccination of boys and girls between 5 and 11 years.

Accepted vaccines

USA will accept all vaccines that have been authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO), including AstraZeneca.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers a person to be “fully vaccinated” if it has been 14 days since they received an accepted single-dose vaccine or since they received the second of a vaccine of two doses.

For now, The WHO has not authorized some of the vaccines that are being administered in Latin America, such as the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino.

The CDC considers a person to be fully vaccinated 14 days after they have received two doses of any “mixed” combination of accepted COVID-19 vaccines, administered at least 17 days apart.

Mandatory test

In addition to the obligation to vaccinate international passengers must present a negative covid test (PCR or antigens) performed three days before the trip to the United States.

Fully vaccinated international travelers should not comply with quarantine once they arrive in the United States, but they must provide contact information to facilitate tracking in case of contagion.

In the case of Americans, they may enter the country without vaccination, but they must have a negative test from a test carried out one day before the trip to the United States, and they must undergo another after their return to the country.

Children between 2 and 17 years old will not be required to be vaccinated to enter the US, but they must meet the condition of presenting a negative covid-19 test performed three days into the trip.

Children under 2 years of age, meanwhile, are exempt from both the vaccine and the test.