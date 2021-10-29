The star tool of the new Google Pixel 6s that combine custom software and the Tensor processor is now available for almost all Android smartphones, although it is not official yet.

As we told you a few days ago, the new Google Pixels were going to arrive with a super useful tool for taking pictures, which consisted of a magic eraser that allowed us to remove unwanted elements.

The typical photo on the beach in which a child playing ball from behind spoils the ideal snapshot will never be a problem again. And this is thanks to Google’s AI and the innovative Tensor processor that has generated so much expectation … or so we thought.

Due to the improved 50Mpx main sensor and the rest of the sensors that accompany it, Google has managed to create one of the best cameras in the Android sector, and they have optimized the software and hardware (we are talking about the Tensor). Hence, we believed that this feature was unique.

Luckily, the fact that Android is open and free has meant that we can all try the Magic Eraser function (the one that removes unwanted objects from a photo) on your Android phone, regardless of whether it is not a Pixel.

For this some developers have created an APK file (via Mishaal Rahman) that enables the Pixel 6 Magic Eraser on any Android smartphone.

What the APK does is trick the Google Photos app into thinking that your smartphone is a Pixel 6 and the rest is self explanatory by looking at the photos.

Yes indeed, as it is an APK and is not officially supported by the phone, we must warn you that its installation on your Android phone can cause certain problems.

Pixel 6 Magic Eraser now works in Google Photos 5.24 on non-Pixel devices with pixel prop 👍👍 download 👇 https://t.co/QmHR8knwud pic.twitter.com/rMKDpITcFT – Jay Prakash (@jay__kamat) October 28, 2021

The only thing users complain about is that applying the changes takes a little longer to work than it needs in the Pixel 6 (this may be due to the Tensor processor), but it works. You know, if you are going to try it, let it be at your own risk.

We have tried it on a Xiaomi Mi 10T with MIUI 12.5.6 and it has not left us, hence we have not left you sample examples.