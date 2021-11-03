In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The POCO mobile entry and with 5G Poco M3 Pro now only costs 219 euros with this offer on Amazon.

POCO has become a brand out of Xiaomi with enormous success thanks to its cheap phones with features that normally should cost more. That is why phones like this POCO M3 Pro 5G is a candy at a reasonable price.

It has dropped in price in several stores, but without a doubt the best is the one available on Amazon. Now you can save 21% of the price of this mobile in this store, staying at 219 euros.

POCO’s cheapest 5G smartphone with a 6.5-inch screen, 48MP camera, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Is about the version with 128 GB of storage, enough space for all your photos, videos and what comes from social networks.

But not only on Amazon. In the Spanish PcComponentes now the price is 220 euros, but with a difference, it has 64 GB of storage. Of course, Amazon is cheaper, at 199 euros.

This mobile has a great 6.5-inch screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It also has the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor and a 5,000mAh battery.

You can use its combination of 48 megapixel cameras and a 2 megapixel macro and depth sensor to take portrait mode photos. In addition, it has an 8 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

This POCO M3 Pro 5G is one of the cheapest 5G mobiles at the moment, so if your operator already supports these networks and you have coverage in your city, you will notice an improvement in speed in uploading and downloading data.

As we could see in the analysis, this mobile is perfect as a cheap mobile, its autonomy is quite good and that the screen is 90 Hz at this price is remarkable.

Remember that on Amazon you find it at 219 euros with free shipping. Also, by signing up for Amazon Prime before buying it, you can take it with you with free and fast shipping.

