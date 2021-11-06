11/05/2021 at 18:42 CET

Teresa Dominguez

Marisol Burón Flores, Marta Calvo’s mother, received this afternoon the support of Antonio del Castillo, father of Marta del Castillo, at the gates of the Congress of Deputies where at the moment it is already registering the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) looking for the approval of a new crime in the Penal Code: that of concealment of a corpse after the murder, which, in his opinion, should be punished with between 6 and 10 years in prison.

Marta Calvo’s mother, flanked by her spokesperson, the emergency psychologist Mariano Navarro, and Antonio del Castillo and holding the banner with the name of the platform that bears her daughter’s name, has once again reiterated at the gates of the Spanish Parliament to Lift-EMV that “I will not stop until the rights of my daughter and others are taken into account who, like her, have been murdered and their bodies have not been found because their killers have refused to speak“. Marisol trusts” that Congress will approve our legal initiative to immediately put us collect the necessary half a million signatures to turn this initiative into a real legal change. You can’t keep shutting up for free. “

This legal change was already proposed by the Popular Party in 2018, under the formula of a non-law proposal, but it did not prosper. Precisely for this reason, PP deputy for Alicante Macarena Montesinos has already contacted Marisol Burón and it is planned that meet with her this afternoon in Congress to show your support in this project.

It is not the only political party that has shown its support. Sources of the managing committee of the Platform by Marta Calvo. Where are my rights? led by Marisol Burón and to which Mariano Navarro also belongs, have confirmed that “all political groups with parliamentary representation, with the exception of United We Can and Vox, They have already contacted Marisol to show their solidarity and understanding. “

Clara Campoamor will exercise popular action in the Marta Calvo case

The tougher penalties in cases such as Marta Calvo or Marta del Castillo, in which the perpetrators, whether alleged, such as Jorge Ignacio PJ, who has not yet been tried, or Miguel Carcaño, convicted and serving that sentence in prison, have systematically refused to reveal where the bodies of their victims are, thus seeking less criminal responsibility not being able to submit the body to autopsy, it is a recurring request in recent Spanish criminal and judicial history.

For this reason, not only political parties, but different associations and groups fighting for the rights of victims have shown interest in this initiative. In some cases, such as the Clara Campoamor association, created in 1985 to fight for equality and women’s rights, has been a further step.

The entity will not only support the platform created by Marta’s mother to lead the collection of half a million signatures that is required to carry out the legal change, but has also announced that will appear as a popular accusation in the jury procedure that is still against him alleged serial killer Jorge Ignacio PJ for eleven murders, three of them completed – those of Marta Calvo, Lady Marcela Vargas and Arliene Ramos – and another eight in a degree of attempt